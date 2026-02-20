CATEGORIES
Friday, February 20, 2026
Guarding

Extended Co-op contract

by Mark Rowe

The high street retailer the Co-op has extended a contract with Mitie, for the services firm to provide security, alarm monitoring and crime and intelligence services across its 2,300 stores and 800 Funeralcare branches. The contract was originally awarded to Mitie in 2018; the extension now takes it to 2030.

The contract includes hundreds of security officers who are equipped with body-worn cameras enabling two-way communication with Security Control Centres (SOC). These are at Mitie’s Intelligence Security Operations Centres (ISOC) in Northampton and, Northern Ireland, where CCTV feeds, fire and intruder alarms and Co-op’s body-worn cameras are live-monitored and managed.

Mitie also provides covert guards which are specially trained to detain criminals and support Co-op with their partnership work with local police. The contractor points to its technology-led approach for a response to store incidents and monitoring crime trends and creating case files which can be shared with the police to support the conviction of organised crime groups and prolific offenders. The extended contract sees Mitie create a new team to be deployed to stores identified as having localised and persistent crime.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie said: “Extending our existing partnership with the Co-op means more than security, it’s about creating safer communities. Supporting Co-op’s significant footprint of stores across the country, our elite teams and experienced officers, backed by intelligence are making stores safer for millions of people every day.

“This partnership is also testament to the power of collaboration in tackling retail crime, an area we are working together to combat. By combining frontline expertise with smart technology, and close cooperation with police, we’re able to identify potential threats quickly and ensure the right resources are in place, making a real difference where it matters most.”

Sally Hinchliffe, Co-op Security Manager, added: “Co-op is dedicated to protecting our colleagues, reducing crime in our stores and backing British high streets and communities, and creating a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for all. Our successful partnership with Mitie plays a vital role in our approach to safety and security. While we have seen a welcome reduction in retail crime, there remains more to do, and so we are delighted to extend our industry leading partnership with Mitie.”

Photo by Mark Rowe: Cambridge store.

