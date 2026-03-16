Digital ID consultation

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Project Manager – Data Centre & Critical Infrastructure / Witham
AV & Security Installation Engineer / Scotland
Fire & Security Surveyor/Design Engineer / England
Senior Analyst – Forensics – Illicit Trade Prevention (Flexible within France) / France
Senior Director Corporate Security / South Africa
Gates, Barriers and Access Control Engineer / UK - Canterbury
Senior MultiSkilled Security and Access Control Engineer / UK - Canterbury
Security Installation Engineer – East Midlands / UK & Ireland
Fire And Security Engineer / GU1, Guildford, Surrey
Technical Team Leader / Birmingham
Post a Job Ad
ID Cards

Digital ID consultation

by Mark Rowe

The UK Government has gone out to consultation on a proposed national digital ID system, described by the Cabinet Office as ‘vital public infrastructure for the digital age’.

The consultation runs to May 5. A document introducing the consultation likens the proposed ID to what’s used in the private sector for online banking; and says it will expand government systems ‘which are already successfully proving and verifying people’s identities’.

Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, in a foreword to a document, ‘ Making public services work for you with your digital identity‘, said digital ID would ‘help transform public services’. As for security of identities, the document said that UK government digital services and technical infrastructure must comply with two core standards – Cyber Assessment Framework profiles and Secure by Design principles. The document acknowledged cyber threats as a ‘growing risk to the resilience of public services, with a sharp rise in sophisticated attacks targeting critical systems’.

As for a comparison of digital ID with the last Labour Government’s physical ID card scheme of the 2000s – soon cancelled by the Coalition Government replacing it in 2010 – the document states that theer’ll be no legal obligation for people to have or present the digital ID; and the police will not have new powers to request someone’s digital ID for ‘stop and search’ purposes.

Core

A digital ID would contain ‘core information about a person’, according to the consultation: name, date of birth, nationality (relevant for someone’s ‘right to work’ in the UK); and a ‘high-resolution biometric facial image’.

Comment

At the civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, Senior Legal and Policy Officer Jasleen Chaggar said: “A national digital ID is a multi-billion pound scheme that no-one voted for and that it’s quite possible no-one will use. The government could make accessing services easier without building an app that creates a comprehensive logbook of our lives.  Almost three million people have already made it clear that they do not want a digital ID in one of the biggest petitions in British history and politicians across all parties opposed the mandatory scheme. A citizen’s assembly should not be used to manufacture legitimacy for the government’s highly unpopular preordained agenda. Even the Cabinet is split on digital ID, with ministers reportedly refusing to hand over our NHS records and our children’s education files for the digital ID scheme. What confidence can the public have to hand over their private information when the risks to their privacy and security are so high? Given the public backlash, high costs, serious data risks and likelihood that this could become a mandatory scheme in practice, the government should drop this digital ID disaster altogether.”

Facial recognition

A separate consultation (which concluded in February 2026) was reviewing the legal framework for police use of facial recognition, a framework that the digital ID consultation described as ‘complicated’. Big Brother Watch complained that the consultation included an admission that the police would be allowed to repurpose digital ID photos as mugshots to create a population-wide facial recognition database. Jasleen Chaggar added: “It is for precisely this reason that the public is rightly sceptical of a sprawling ID system that has been sold to us under various guises – whether to ‘stop the boats’ or improve public services – but which invariably hands more power and more of our personal information to the state, at our expense.”

Photo by Mark Rowe: Shrewsbury town centre, anti-ID protester, autumn 2025.

Related News

Close