Contribution award to Shaun Kennedy

Shaun Kennedy of the guarding contractor Securitas, formerly Country President UK, and now Chief Operating Officer for Securitas Central Europe was the winner of the ‘Contribution to the Industry’ awards at last week’s BSIA awards.

As the Country President of Securitas UK, the firm points to many initiatives Shaun headed that reshaped the landscape of the security sector. He was behind Securitas UK’s market proposition, built upon the ‘Six Protective Services’, that the multi-national describes as an intelligent solution-led approach that enables clients to future-proof their security strategy and provision, using skilled teams working alongside technology. On the diversity and inclusion side came initiatives such as the Disability Passport Scheme, the Deaf Awareness programme, and various Employee Networks that support under-represented communities to foster a culture of respect and equality.

Support for others came through initiatives like the “Securitas Has Got Talent” competition, partnerships with Calderwood House and KMAB for the homeless, and a long-standing collaboration with Wooden Spoon, for children with disabilities.

Shaun’s 27-years in the security industry started with the guarding firm Chubb Security in 1997, after five years in the British armed forces. At Chubb he began as a guard on minimum wage and went on to work in every sub-sector and service delivery area, including mobile security and technology. Some 19 promotions later and with the acquisition of Chubb Security by Securitas in 2011, he is now Chief Operating Officer, Securitas Central Europe.

Shaun, pictured, said: “after over 27 years of hard work, dedication and commitment it is truly amazing to be recognised in this way. My journey has been, and still is one of transformation and learning, the Security industry has changed so much over the years, and I am really proud to have influenced key changes that benefited officers, colleagues, clients and the wider sector.”

For the BSIA awards in full visit https://www.britishsecurityawards.co.uk/.