A managed security services company Barrier Networks has become one of the UK’s first Assured Service Providers for the NCSC Cyber Incident Exercising scheme.

The Cyber Incident Exercising scheme through the UK official National Cyber Security Centre is for the rehearsing of response to cyber incidents so as to improve defences and get ahead of adversaries. Certification body IASME is a delivery partner for the scheme, and Barrier Networks reports it played a role working with IASME to shape the assessment process to be relevant against real-world cyber incidents.

As an Assured Service Provider, it means you can now work with Barrier on table-top or live-play cyber incident exercises to help practise responses to various digital threats, in a safe and secure way.

Ian McGowan, managing director of Barrier Networks, said: “We are delighted to be one of the first companies recognised by NCSC for having the skills and expertise required to support this fantastic scheme. When organisations experience a cyberattack, they need to step into action straight away to minimise disruptions. This can’t be achieved when organisations don’t practice incident response training. Instead, they waste valuable time getting logistics in order while attackers gain a stronger foothold on their assets. This scheme helps organisations avoid these situations. As an NCSC Cyber Incident Exercising Assured Service Provider, Barrier will deliver expert cyber incident response training, helping educate organisations, identify weaknesses, and improve their overall defences against attacks.”

And Emma Philpott, CEO of IASME, said: “Organisations that have good incident response plans are best placed to respond to cyberattacks and can get back up and running again quicker than those without. The aim of the scheme is to help organisations prepare for cyberattacks, making it harder for adversaries to cause damage to the UK economy, while also helping improve the country’s overall cyber resilience. We have worked closely with the Barrier team for many years, and we know they have the skills and expertise to help businesses and make this scheme a success.”

About the firm

Barrier Networks works particularly in the finance, legal, HM Government/MoD and public sectors; visit: https://www.barriernetworks.com/.