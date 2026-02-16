CATEGORIES
Guarding

Belfast centre contract

by Mark Rowe

An additional contract at Victoria Square, the retail centre in downtown Belfast, has gone to the facilities management contractor ABM. The contract expands the FM firm’s remit to include technical services and security, alongside its existing cleaning services delivered there for eight years, across the centre’s 800,000 sq ft site, pictured.

The contract began on February 1, 2026 after a competitive tender process and marks a significant expansion of the contractor’s role at Victoria Square, the firm says. The two complementary contracts will see services aligned operationally through ABM’s Performance Solutions (APS) delivery model, the firm added.

Richard Sykes, SVP and President of ABM UK and Ireland, said: “This expanded relationship with Victoria Square is an important milestone for ABM in the UK and Ireland and reflects the continued momentum of our Performance Solutions strategy across the region. High-profile, high-footfall destinations increasingly want a single, accountable partner that can deliver consistency, resilience and performance at scale. Our ABM Performance Solutions model is central to our UK&I growth plans, and we’re pleased to be expanding our footprint in Northern Ireland with a landmark destination like Victoria Square.”

Michelle Greeves, Centre Manager at Victoria Square, said: “Victoria Square is a dynamic, high-footfall destination at the heart of Belfast city centre, and it was important for us to appoint a partner that could support our evolving operational and compliance requirements. ABM demonstrated a strong track record on site, and a clear, joined up approach to service delivery. We look forward to working closely with the ABM team over the coming years.”

The shopping centre includes an Odeon cinema and car parking by Q Park.

About the firm

The contractor says that by consolidating multiple services under a single provider, the APS model reduces admin, drives consistency, and removes the inefficiencies often associated with traditional multi-vendor outsourcing while providing clients with a single point of accountability for performance. ABM has over 2,600 people on the island of Ireland, working for clients in the public and private sector. Visit www.abmireland.com.

