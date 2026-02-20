Intelligent video maturity model

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Friday, February 20, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Network Engineer – Smart Building technology. Gatwick! / Gatwick, UK
Service Engineer / Robin Hill Farm, Mead Ln, Reading RG8 9NZ, United Kingdom
Senior Service Engineer / Amersham, UK
Site Manager / North West London
Bid Writer / England
Fire and Security Project Manager / England
Managing Director / England
Fire & Security Operations Manager / England
Security Design Engineer / England
Fibre Splicer / England
Post a Job Ad
CCTV

Intelligent video maturity model

by Mark Rowe

The network video product manufacturer Axis Communications has released its first annual Axis Perspectives report. This looks at the evolution of intelligent video, and through a five-stage intelligent video maturity model, it provides readers with insights to build integrated, data-driven solutions that deliver meaningful value.

Use of video for business intelligence has nearly doubled in just one year (from 20pc to 38pc), while 42pc of organisations now use it to drive operational efficiency. Infrastructure modernisation is the leading driver for 64pc of end users, with cybersecurity now cited as a critical priority by 44pc. Cloud adoption in physical security is expected to jump from 27pc to 44pc within two years. And some 41 percent of customers now demand unified platforms, underscoring system integration as a key success factor.

The product firm suggests an inflection point: while security remains foundational, organisations are rapidly adopting intelligent video as a powerful business sensor, unlocking insights that improve performance, reduce costs, and enable automation at scale.

“We’re seeing a broad shift in how organisations think about video, with it being increasingly viewed as a strategic source of data, insight, and automation across the enterprise,” said Peter Lindström, Chief Commercial Officer, Axis Communications. “With our long history of innovation in IP video, we believe it’s important to take a strategic view of how the technology and its use cases are evolving. Axis Perspectives reflects that commitment, delivering data-backed guidance and expert insights to help leaders stay ahead of change and scale proven innovation into measurable business advantages.”

Intelligent video is for uses besides in security; safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence across industries. For example, the report points to BMW Group’s use of cameras to power AI-driven quality inspection (AIQX). A five-stage intelligent video maturity model, goes from Passive and Reactive systems to Proactive, Predictive, and ultimately Autonomous operations. To download the full report, visit: https://www.axis.com/explore/future-of-video-surveillance.

Related News

  • CCTV

    AI remote-head camera

    by Mark Rowe

    New from Hanwha Vision is a AI remote-head camera, featuring a single-body design with support for up to four channels. As a…

  • CCTV

    Video at Gas Monkey Garage

    by Mark Rowe

    In the United States, Gas Monkey Garage, the automotive custom shop and entertainment brand founded by Richard Rawlings of Fast N’ Loud…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close