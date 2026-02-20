The network video product manufacturer Axis Communications has released its first annual Axis Perspectives report. This looks at the evolution of intelligent video, and through a five-stage intelligent video maturity model, it provides readers with insights to build integrated, data-driven solutions that deliver meaningful value.

Use of video for business intelligence has nearly doubled in just one year (from 20pc to 38pc), while 42pc of organisations now use it to drive operational efficiency. Infrastructure modernisation is the leading driver for 64pc of end users, with cybersecurity now cited as a critical priority by 44pc. Cloud adoption in physical security is expected to jump from 27pc to 44pc within two years. And some 41 percent of customers now demand unified platforms, underscoring system integration as a key success factor.

The product firm suggests an inflection point: while security remains foundational, organisations are rapidly adopting intelligent video as a powerful business sensor, unlocking insights that improve performance, reduce costs, and enable automation at scale.

“We’re seeing a broad shift in how organisations think about video, with it being increasingly viewed as a strategic source of data, insight, and automation across the enterprise,” said Peter Lindström, Chief Commercial Officer, Axis Communications. “With our long history of innovation in IP video, we believe it’s important to take a strategic view of how the technology and its use cases are evolving. Axis Perspectives reflects that commitment, delivering data-backed guidance and expert insights to help leaders stay ahead of change and scale proven innovation into measurable business advantages.”

Intelligent video is for uses besides in security; safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence across industries. For example, the report points to BMW Group’s use of cameras to power AI-driven quality inspection (AIQX). A five-stage intelligent video maturity model, goes from Passive and Reactive systems to Proactive, Predictive, and ultimately Autonomous operations. To download the full report, visit: https://www.axis.com/explore/future-of-video-surveillance.