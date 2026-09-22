First Response Group (FRG) has achieved Silver accreditation in the Inclusive Employers Standard, announced during National Inclusion Week 2026, from September 14 to 20.

FRG achieved Bronze status in 2022, when it became the first security and facilities management contract company in the UK to receive the recognition. The Inclusive Employers Standard assesses how organisations embed inclusion throughout their workplaces. FRG provided a detailed account of its inclusion activity against Inclusive Employers’ six pillars of inclusion: Engage, Equip, Empower, Embed, Evaluate and Evolve. The submission was assessed against evidence-based criteria and considered how inclusion is supported through leadership, employee engagement, communication, learning, policies and workplace practices. The assessment also gave FRG feedback.

Ryan Powell, group managing director at First Response Group, said: “Inclusion matters at FRG because we support a wide range of sectors, clients and communities across the UK. The breadth of experience, expertise, backgrounds and perspectives across our frontline colleagues, support functions and leadership teams is fundamental to our success and enables us to deliver positive outcomes and experiences for the organisations, people and communities we serve.

“If we were all the same, thought in the same way and brought the same experiences to the table, our business simply would not succeed. Achieving Inclusive Employers Standard Silver reflects the culture we are continuing to build at FRG, one where every individual feels respected, valued and able to contribute, and where our differences are recognised as one of our greatest strengths.”

Emily Pattinson, senior Inclusive Employers Standard programme lead at Inclusive Employers, said: “We’re incredibly proud that First Response Group has shown a clear commitment to building an inclusive culture and has achieved Silver accreditation. In what can feel like an overwhelming time for inclusion and diversity work, organisations like First Response Group are helping to drive meaningful change. By seeking to understand its inclusion development, FRG demonstrates to others in its sector that it is prioritising its people and creating a culture of impactful inclusion.”

FRG adds that it will use the assessment feedback to guide the next phase of its inclusion work, seeking to embed good practice across the Group. More about the Inclusive Employers Standard and how to get involved is available via the Inclusive Employers Website: https://www.inclusiveemployers.co.uk/inclusive-employers-standard/.

About the firm

FRG is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. Visit www.firstresponsegroup.com.