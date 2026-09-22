Glasgow installation

In Glasgow, 20 Moore Street has a new door entry system with access control, without requiring the building’s cabling to be replaced.

Serving 22 flats across the development, the new system has been installed across two main entrance doors, replacing a digital audio door entry system. For the local installer Magnus Electrical, the ability to work with the existing cabling was a key factor in selecting GDX Next from the intercom and fire safety product manufacturer Comelit-PAC.

Magnus Electrical has worked with GDX on several projects and was already familiar with the platform. Following discussions with Comelit-PAC, the company selected GDX Next for the Moore Street installation. Tom Chalmers, Contracts Manager at Magnus Electrical said: “For a refurbishment like this, keeping the installation process as seamless as possible allows residents to get on with their day-to-day lives. The aim was to keep the turnaround and disruption to a minimum while giving upgrading the door entry solution, and GDX Next, alongside with the technical and design excellence of Comelit-PAC allowed us to achieve this.”

About the product

GDX Next combines Comelit door entry technology with PAC access control hardware, supporting audio and video door entry alongside integrated access management. Its common hardware and cabling structure across handset options is intended to simplify installation and any upgrades, while systems can be managed through standalone, PC-based or cloud-based configurations, the makers say. The platform offers different approaches to access management, including multi-technology readers and a range of handset options, allowing systems to be configured around the requirements of individual residential buildings and their residents.

Since completion, Magnus Electrical has quoted for further blocks at the development, with further orders expected. Margaret Ann Sheppard at Comelit-PAC said: “20 Moore Street shows how the requirements of an existing building can shape the approach to a door entry refurbishment. Magnus Electrical already knew the GDX platform, while GDX Next provided the functionality required for the new installation and could work with the existing cabling. Bringing these factors together gave the project a clear route from the existing system to the new one for the benefit of residents.”

Visit https://comelit-pac.co.uk/.