February 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Guarding

Corps Non-Exec

by Mark Rowe

Corps Security, the security guarding contractor, has appointed Kathryn Fleming, pictured, as Non-Executive Director (NED).

She’s already a NED and Chief Financial Officer, and brings over two decades of financial leadership experience from complex, multi-entity organisations, the Corps says. She is the CFO of the Devonshire Group and holds an NED role at FRP Advisory, alongside being a Trustee of Hampstead Theatre.

London-based Corps says that she has a track record of leading intricate financial strategies, modernising reporting systems, managing risks, championing data-driven decisions, and ensuring long-term stewardship of assets.  With senior finance roles in both the private sector and charitable organisations, she has led large-scale transformation programmes, strengthening financial governance frameworks, and overseeing capital and development investments. Her portfolio includes positions at the consultancy Control Risks, Eversheds Sutherland, Marks and Spencer, and British Telecom.

She will sit alongside the Corps board of: Chris Nickols, Chairman; Mike Bullock, Chief Executive Officer; Fiona Strens, Non-Executive Director and Paul Craggs, Chief Financial Officer.

Kathryn Fleming, NED of Corps Security, said: “I am delighted to join Corps Security. I have a deep-rooted passion for working with purpose-driven organisations, and Corps’ ethos as a social enterprise aligns strongly with my values. I look forward to contributing my experience to support Corps’ strategic development and further its mission.”

Chris Nickols, Chairman of the Corps’ board, said: “Kathryn’s extensive and wide-reaching experience as both an NED and CFO will be invaluable to Corps. We are thrilled to welcome Kathryn to the team and look forward to the experienced insight she will bring.”

Visit https://www.corpssecurity.co.uk/.

