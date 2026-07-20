Intelligence estimate

Early warning signs are frequently present well before disruption, whether vandalism or sabotage of a site or targeting of people. According to the multi-national security contractor Securitas, this is exposing the limits of traditional, reactive security models at a time when threats are less visible, more persistent and increasingly connected across physical and digital environments.

Mike Evans, Director of Securitas Risk Intelligence, said: “Most incidents don’t arrive fully formed; they evolve. Without intelligence, officers and security teams are forced to respond at the point of impact. As a trusted security partner, our role is to connect intelligence with the people who are in a position to take action, whether that’s on the frontline or at a strategic level, enabling organisations to spot escalation early and prevent situations from becoming incidents.”

The firm suggests that changes in behaviour, such as increased interest in sites, shifts in online sentiment, availability of information about individuals, or growing pressure on a business, often appear weeks or months in advance. When those signals are viewed in isolation, they may seem manageable or simply irrelevant. When connected, they form clear indicators of risk. Officers alone cannot be expected to interpret every threat without context, the contractor adds. Under these conditions, even well resourced security teams are left reacting rather than preventing. Hence, Securitas argues, security partners are not only to protect sites, but to provide strategic advice based on emerging risks, intelligence and operational insight.

According to Mike, an intelligence-led approach allows businesses to distinguish between everyday activity and genuine escalation risk, avoiding under-reaction and unnecessary overreaction alike. For business owners and directors, the security firm points to not just improved security, but greater confidence, business continuity and operational resilience. “Security works best when insight and action are connected,” Mike added. “The goal isn’t necessarily to deploy more officers or over-engineer responses. It’s about helping clients recognise risk early, make informed decisions and respond proportionately before issues escalate.”

For more, read Securitas’ Annual Intelligence Estimate 2026: https://www.securitas.uk.com/globalassets/united-kingdom/annual-intelligence-report-2026.pdf