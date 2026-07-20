ISO/IEC 42001 for AI governance 

Suprema, the Korean biometric access control product manufacturer, has gained ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The certification confirms that the company has a formal governance framework for AI in its access control solutions is built, operated, and continuously improved.

ISO/IEC 42001 is not a benchmark for product performance, the company adds. The standard evaluates the framework behind AI operations: the policies, accountability structures, risk controls, and oversight practices that determine how AI systems are managed. For Suprema, the certified scope covers AI applied to biometric authentication and identity verification across its BioStation and BioEntry series of products, and BioStar platform, pictured.

Certification required an independent audit by an accredited third-party body, providing customers with external verification about Suprema’s AI governance practices rather than self-reported assurances. The firm adds that enterprise, government, healthcare, and financial customers evaluating Suprema’s access control systems can now formally review how Suprema governs its AI as part of procurement due diligence.

Suprema says that it applies AI in its access control solutions to improving the accuracy and processing speed of biometric authentication. The scope of AI use is verified under ISO/IEC 42001 framework, and as Suprema’s AI capabilities develop, that governance structure is designed to scale with them, so any expansion of AI use is held to the same standards of review and accountability.

ISO/IEC 42001 also provides a foundation relevant to evolving regulatory requirements, including the European Union’s AI Act, which applies obligations based on AI risk classification. High-risk AI system obligations are scheduled to take effect on August 2, 2026, with details still under discussion. Suprema says it’s monitoring these developments and addressing related requirements. The company previously held ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management and ISO/IEC 27701 for privacy information management. With ISO/IEC 42001 now in place, customers can evaluate the firm’s security, privacy, and AI governance posture as a single integrated framework.

Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc said: “Our customers need to know that the AI in their security systems is not only accurate, it is also governed responsibly and verified independently. Every certification Suprema pursues reflects the same conviction: trust has to be earned, and it has to be proven. We cannot simply tell customers that the AI in their access control systems is responsibly built and carefully governed. We need independent verification to back that up. ISO/IEC 42001 is exactly that, and we intend to maintain and build on this standard as AI governance requirements continue to develop globally.”