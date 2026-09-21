My Local Bobby, evidence platform partner

A digital evidence platform has a partnership with the guarding and patrolling firm My Local Bobby, to give residents and businesses a way to report and share evidence with the security firm’s neighbourhood services. Residents and businesses will be able to use the Kulpa app to submit images and footage – such as from mobile phones, CCTV, dashcam and doorbell devices – directly to My Local Bobby, while preserving its integrity and provenance so that it can support criminal or civil proceedings.

It means someone can submit evidence without having to hand over their device, while streamlining how material is collected and assessed. Where Kulpa is already in use across UK police forces, cases supported by evidence submitted through the platform have seen positive outcomes double, according to the platform.

David McKelvey, Founder and CEO of My Local Bobby and TM Eye, said: “My Local Bobby and TM Eye are pleased to be working in partnership with KULPA to make the reporting of crime easier. The platform allows victims and witnesses to upload and share vital evidence quickly. It will also allow victims and businesses the opportunity to consider the opportunity for highly experienced detectives from TM Eye to investigate their crimes and assist police, and where required consider a private criminal prosecution.”

And Simon Franc, Founder and CEO of Kulpa, said: “My Local Bobby’s model depends on being close to the communities it serves and acting quickly. Kulpa gives residents and businesses a direct, secure way to share what they have seen, while giving the team on the ground evidence they can use immediately. This partnership will make it easier for communities to report crime, preserve important evidence and help those protecting them take action.”

The Kulpa app is free for members of the public and businesses to use and you can find it through the App Store, Google Play and web browsers. Meanwhile, Goldsmiths, University of London and the University of Portsmouth are deploying the platform’s Self-Administered Interview (SAI), for victims and witnesses of crime to provide accounts at the earliest stages of an investigation.

About My Local Bobby

The London-based firm offers residential and public realm security services. Their work in Nottingham city centre for the Business Improvement District (BID) there was featured in the June 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine. Visit https://mylocalbobby.co.uk/.

Photo by Mark Rowe: My Local Bobby on uniform patrol, Fitzrovia, central London.