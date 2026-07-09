Kodaa and HID mobile wallet gains momentum for building access as landmark 101 Collins Street tower proves the model

Building access through mobile wallet enables a frictionless user experience by taking processing requests, approvals, updates and revocations from days to minutes

Cardiff, UK. July 8, 2026 – HID, a global leader in trusted identity and access control solutions and Kodaa, a leading Australian digital consultancy, today announced that Melbourne’s iconic 101 Collins Street tower is emerging as a live example of how mobile credentials are moving from pilot projects to everyday building operations – with thousands of tenants and visitors now accessing one of the city’s most prestigious commercial towers through their mobile wallet, without the need for a physical card.

The Collins Street building is setting a new benchmark for commercial buildings after deploying HID Mobile Access at scale across entry points, elevators, lockers, and end-of-trip facilities.

The deployment, delivered by Melbourne-based digital consultancy Kodaa with HID Mobile Access, has been live for nearly a year and is supporting thousands of active users across more than 35 tenancies. Rather than introducing new hardware or layered systems, the integrated solution embeds access directly into the mobile wallet, with HID providing the trusted identity backbone through secure mobile credentials.

Steve Katanas, Head of ANZ for HID Physical Access Control Solutions said the shift from plastic cards to mobile credentials is one of the most significant changes the industry has seen in decades.

“Through HID’s proven ecosystem of credentials and readers, we enable partners like Kodaa to deliver frictionless, mobile-first experiences at scale,” Katanas said.

“There’s often a perceived trade-off between security and convenience, but mobile access solutions remove that compromise entirely by combining strong identity and device-level security, which sets a new benchmark for workplace access control.”

Kodaa founder, Seth Khouri, said the results confirmed the growing demand for mobile wallet access to secure buildings.

“A year on, we’re supporting thousands of active users, and the feedback is overwhelmingly positive. People don’twant to go back. Also, the project didn’t require a full infrastructure overhaul. The integrated solution is built to work with existing systems and HID ensures modernisation without disruption, making the transition low risk and the results immediate.”

The 101 Collins Street deployment has reshaped the way teams manage access administration, with access requests, approvals, updates, and revocations now handled digitally through a central portal.

“As hybrid work continues to influence tenant expectations, office buildings are under increasing pressure to deliver smarter, more seamless experiences from the moment someone arrives. What 101 Collins has shown is that digital credentials can be deployed at scale without disrupting existing infrastructure,” Katanas said.

What began as a flagship deployment at one of Australia’s most iconic commercial towers is now being viewed as a model for how HID and its partners can help modernise access control for the next generation of workplaces.

To watch the video case study to learn more about the 101 Collins Street deployment, click below: https://campaigns.hidglobal.com/101-collins