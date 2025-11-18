Airport duty free case study

A duty-free retailer sought an AI-powered surveillance system in the Antalya Airport new terminal building. This project took Hanwha Vision’s hardware – some 1,450 cameras with deep learning-based AI, installed by integrator Arte Teknoloji. Besides retail security and business intelligence applications.

About ATÜ Duty Free

ATÜ Duty Free is one of Turkey’s players in international standard duty-free retail; operating in major Turkish airports such as Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Antalya, and in other countries. Due to its wide product range, high customer traffic, and sensitive duty-paid/duty-free sales processes, security systems are not only a means of protection for ATÜ but also a resource for business intelligence and operational management.

About Arte Technology

Working in the electronic security systems sector since 2006, Arte Technology is an integrator company specialising in low-voltage systems that has delivered hundreds of projects.

The new terminal building at Antalya Airport, with its high passenger traffic and extensive and complex store layout, required prevention of in-store theft, inventory losses, and security breaches in critical areas; besides management of customer flow, congestion levels, and checkout processes in the retail area. What was installed would collect data to analyse customer behaviour, optimise in-store layouts, and increase sales; and manage the 1,450 cameras and analytical data through a centralised VMS (Video Management System). Cameras fitted were the QNV-C6083R (dome) – 1200 cameras for in-store areas, corridors, warehouses and customer tracking; and the QNO-C6083R (bullet) – 250 cameras for exterior facades, entrances/exits, and critical surveillance points.

Using Hanwha Vision’s camera and Genetec’s VMS integration, three AI analytics solutions tailored for ATÜ were put in place:

People counting: By measuring passenger density in sections of the store and at the main entrances, working hours and staff distribution were optimised.

Queue management at checkouts: Cameras installed in checkout areas detect queues forming and send alerts to staff to manage.

Heatmap: Areas where customers spend the most time within the store are analysed visually. This data has become a business intelligence tool for optimising product placement (merchandising) and window displays.

Software integration

All camera and analytics data is consolidated on the VMS platform. This has provided ATÜ with central monitoring and recording management; visualisation and reporting of Hanwha Vision AI data within the VMS interface; and alert mechanisms for immediate response to incidents.