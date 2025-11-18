Airport duty free case study

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

November 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025
May 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
FEATURED VIDEO
ST25 Promo Video
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Security Installation Engineer – Belfast / Belfast, UK
Security Installation Engineer – Europe / Europe
Fire Service Engineer -East Midlands / Derby, UK
Security and Fire Service Engineer – Dublin / Dublin
Security and Fire Service Engineer – Belfast / Dublin
Fire Service Engineer Edinburgh / Scotland
Fire and Security Service Engineer / Scotland
Gent Commissioning Engineer / England
Service Engineer / England
Fire Alarm Installation Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Integrated Systems

Airport duty free case study

by Mark Rowe

A duty-free retailer sought an AI-powered surveillance system in the Antalya Airport new terminal building. This project took Hanwha Vision’s hardware – some 1,450 cameras with deep learning-based AI, installed by integrator Arte Teknoloji. Besides retail security and business intelligence applications.

 

About ATÜ Duty Free

ATÜ Duty Free is one of Turkey’s players in international standard duty-free retail; operating in major Turkish airports such as Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Antalya, and in other countries. Due to its wide product range, high customer traffic, and sensitive duty-paid/duty-free sales processes, security systems are not only a means of protection for ATÜ but also a resource for business intelligence and operational management.

 

About Arte Technology

Working in the electronic security systems sector since 2006, Arte Technology is an integrator company specialising in low-voltage systems that has delivered hundreds of projects.

 

The new terminal building at Antalya Airport, with its high passenger traffic and extensive and complex store layout, required prevention of in-store theft, inventory losses, and security breaches in critical areas; besides management of customer flow, congestion levels, and checkout processes in the retail area. What was installed would collect data to analyse customer behaviour, optimise in-store layouts, and increase sales; and manage the 1,450 cameras and analytical data through a centralised VMS (Video Management System). Cameras fitted were the QNV-C6083R (dome) – 1200 cameras for in-store areas, corridors, warehouses and customer tracking; and the QNO-C6083R (bullet) – 250 cameras for exterior facades, entrances/exits, and critical surveillance points.

 

Using Hanwha Vision’s camera and Genetec’s VMS integration, three AI analytics solutions tailored for ATÜ were put in place:

People counting: By measuring passenger density in sections of the store and at the main entrances, working hours and staff distribution were optimised.

Queue management at checkouts: Cameras installed in checkout areas detect queues forming and send alerts to staff to manage.

Heatmap: Areas where customers spend the most time within the store are analysed visually. This data has become a business intelligence tool for optimising product placement (merchandising) and window displays.

 

Software integration

All camera and analytics data is consolidated on the VMS platform. This has provided ATÜ with central monitoring and recording management; visualisation and reporting of Hanwha Vision AI data within the VMS interface; and alert mechanisms for immediate response to incidents.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close