December 2025

Access Control

HID appoints Jos Beernink

by Josh Brace

HID announced the appointment of Jos Beernink as Vice President Europe for its Physical Access Control (PACS) business.

Beernink, pictured, will lead HID’s strategy, sales and operations across the whole European region, helping organisations leverage trusted identity and access control technologies to create a secure, smarter and more efficient workplace and physical spaces.

Beernink brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience in the technology and security industries to HID. His career spans sales, go-to-market and general management roles at companies including Atari, Tech Data, Samsung Electronics, Honeywell Security & Fire, Genetec and Milestone Systems (part of Canon Group).

“HID is the global leader in secure identity and access solutions, with products and technologies that touch almost every part of modern life,” said Beernink. “It’s inspiring to join a company that combines such strong innovation with a clear, forward-looking vision. HID’s scale, expertise and technology make it uniquely positioned to help customers navigate the digital transformation of access control – from mobile and cloud-connected systems to the next generation biometric authentication methods.”

Since joining HID, Beernink has been focused on strengthening HID’s European presence through closer alignment with channel partners, increased support for enterprise end-users, expansion of HID’s sales and engineering teams and continued investment in strategic growth verticals including data centres, critical infrastructure, healthcare, government and smart buildings.

Beernink holds a business degree in Commercial Economics, studied Business Administration in the Netherlands, and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and Nyenrode University, where he published a paper on strengthening boardroom preparedness for cyber risks.

Outside of work, Beernink is a licensed private pilot, dedicated runner and an active board member of his local Lions International chapter, combining his enthusiasm for technology, travel and community service.

“Jos brings a wealth of experience and a truly international perspective to our European leadership team,” said Gerald Grattoni, HID’s Vice President & Head of Mature Markets. “His deep understanding of the security landscape, coupled with a strong customer-first mindset, will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and innovation across the region.”

