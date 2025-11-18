CATEGORIES
November 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Integrated Systems

Vivotek exhibiting at ISC East

by Mark Rowe

On show at the ISC East show in the US in November is Vivotek’s Think Search, its AI-powered video search feature driven by Vision-Language Models (VLMs).

As part of the Vortex hybrid cloud platform, Think Search gives users access to video analytics within a single, unified platform. Albert Lin, Chief Sales Officer at Vivotek, said: “Within seconds, users can instantly locate people, vehicles, or events using simple natural language queries. Instead of manually scrubbing hours of footage or relying on rigid filters, users can type phrases, such as ‘man in a red jacket entering after midnight’ or ‘white SUV near loading dock’ and receive instant, accurate results.”

As the Taiwanese manufacturer adds, this can reduce search time from hours to seconds. A user can type queries in natural, everyday language, having connected devices to the Vortex platform. The product can detect people, vehicles, and contextual descriptors. The firm recently announced the addition of an AI Hub to Vortex. Lin said: “This simplifies surveillance by centralizing AI-powered search with incident management, enhancing user experience with intuitive navigation, effortless footage retrieval via semantic search, and faster decision-making through Deep Search and Event Insight. Its intelligent event tracking provides deeper context, reducing complexity and empowering security teams with smarter, more efficient operations, enabling them to take better-informed actions.”

The show runs on November 19 and 20 at the Javits Center in New York City; Vivotek are exhibiting at booth #1018.

