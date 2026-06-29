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Integrated Systems

Catch up with tech

by Mark Rowe

Governed by strict compliance standards, a fiercely loyal installer culture, and a mindset where old habits die hard, the UK security market has long been a fortress of tradition. For decades, the industry standard was simple: a metal box, a physical keypad, and a web of complex cabling. If it worked, you didn’t touch it. But relying on yesterday’s technology is a massive risk. Aaron Scott, UK Country Manager at Ajax Systems, knows this intimately. With 15 years in the industry, he has watched the sector’s slow-moving gears finally catch up with technology.  The era of the “Nokia 3310” security system is officially over. Innovate now, or lose ground to competitors who do, he argues.  

From Metal Boxes to Ecosystems 

Historically, UK security setups were highly fragmented. Intruder alarms, CCTV networks, and fire safety systems existed as separate entities requiring different platforms. “For a long time, the industry was stuck in its ways,” Aaron reflects. “Technology moves on… yet security remains connected to metal panels.”

Today’s market demands consolidation. Clients do not want to juggle five different mobile apps just to check their premises. They demand a single, unified ecosystem controlled through a single interface. By migrating to cloud-integrated tech, providers transition from selling standalone products to delivering comprehensive solutions. For instance, with Ajax products, installers can combine devices of all product categories: intrusion protection, video surveillance, fire and automation. And manage it in a single interface in Ajax apps.

The True Cost  

The greatest hurdle facing security businesses isn’t product pricing — it is the operational inertia of retraining a workforce.

Aaron shares a case with a traditional UK installation firm. When he offered ten advanced systems for free to test, the owner declined. The objection wasn’t hardware cost; it was the logistical nightmare of taking 14 engineers off the road to retrain them on a new platform.

“They had a reluctance to train the engineers,” Aaron explains. “But one year later, they faced a much bigger problem: they were actively losing contracts to agile competitors who had already embraced Ajax products.” 

Where the Real Money Lands

Refusing to adapt has become incredibly costly. True profitability in 2026 lies in optimizing labor velocity and securing predictable, recurring monthly revenue.

  • Maximizing Labour: The UK sector faces a severe shortage of skilled labour, driving up costs. Traditional, wired commercial installations can trap a team on-site for a month. Modern hardware, as wireless Grade 3 solution and EN54 Line,  allows engineers to complete setups in a fraction of the time, increasing profit margins per project, especially for commercial and high-security sites.  
  • Maintenance: Traditional service models are reactive and inefficient. Cloud-connected systems invert this dynamic. Through remote diagnostics, support teams can pinpoint exact faults before dispatching a van, ensuring a first-time fix and slashing fleet expenses.
  • Compounding RMR: The industry is migrating toward a recurring revenue framework mirroring cellular or TV subscriptions; RMR (recurring monthly revenue). By bundling cloud storage, cellular connectivity, and continuous health monitoring into a monthly subscription, installers create a compounding revenue asset. 

The full interview with Aaron Scott is on the Ajax PRO YouTube Channel.

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