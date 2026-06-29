Triple for Land Sheriffs

The guarding company Land Sheriffs has achieved ISO 45001, to become a triple-certified: for quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

ISO 45001 is an international standard for occupational health and safety and helps businesses identify risks, improve workplace safety and protect staff wellbeing. Due to the nature of Land Sheriffs’ security operations, achieving this standard has been a crucial focus, says the Essex-based business, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved guarding contractors.

“Given the environments our officers operate in, having the very best health and safety management system in place is paramount to the safety of our team. Achieving ISO 45001 shows just how committed we are to their wellbeing – and we’re incredibly proud to add this to our growing list of industry accreditations” says James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs, pictured right, with Tyler LeMay, the company CEO.

About 9001

ISO 9001 is a quality management system for businesses to meet and exceed customer and regulatory requirements; while ISO 14001 is an environmental management system that helps organisations manage their environmental impact. In 2015, Land Sheriffs were first certified to ISO 9001 after demonstrating continuous improvement of their specialist security services and ensuring their officers are competent, trained and equipped to perform their duties effectively.

In 2025, the business met all the requirements of environmental responsibility to achieve 14001. Since then, they have gone one step further to become a carbon neutral business and have introduced fully electric vehicles, including an EV 4×4 vehicle adding to their fleet of self charging and hybrid vehicles, which contributes to their environmental target of halving emissions by 2030.

Land Sheriffs used the certification body Auva. The firm joins a small percentage of businesses in the UK who hold all three ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications.

“Achieving all three of these ISO accreditations as part of our Integrated Management System is something we are extremely proud of. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to quality, environmental responsibility and health & safety, while reinforcing the high standards we uphold across every area of our operations” adds James.

About Land Sheriffs

The company delivers services including mobile patrols, manned guarding, welfare patrol teams and CCTV deployment and monitoring across the UK. For over 20 years, Land Sheriffs have worked for clients across a range of sectors – notably for the railways – to protect property, infrastructure, assets and people. The firm says it will continue to invest in its systems and processes to drive continuous improvement and maintain industry standards.

“Becoming a triple-certified organisation is a significant milestone for the business – but we’re not stopping there! We’re already working towards our ISO 27001 accreditation to further strengthen our information security, continuing to raise standards not only across the business, but across the entire security industry” concludes James.

Visit: landsheriffs.co.uk/.