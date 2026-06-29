Triple for Land Sheriffs

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

July 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
Bristol | Full Time

Campus Support Officers

VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, June 29, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire and Security Service Engineer / LS1, Leeds, West Yorkshire
Fire Alarm Design/Estimator / SS14, Basildon, Essex
Senior Fire & Life Safety Systems Account Manager / UK - City of London
Test Karishma Vacancy / London
Business Development Manager – SE / South
Karishma Website Test Role / Loughborough
Commissioning Engineer – Fire Alarms / UK - City of London
Security Service Engineer / Chatham
Project/Service Specialist – Pleasanton CA / Pleasanton, CA
Fire Alarm Maintenance Engineer / UK - City of London
Post a Job Ad
Guarding

Triple for Land Sheriffs

by Mark Rowe

The guarding company Land Sheriffs has achieved ISO 45001, to become a triple-certified: for quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

ISO 45001 is an international standard for occupational health and safety and helps businesses identify risks, improve workplace safety and protect staff wellbeing. Due to the nature of Land Sheriffs’ security operations, achieving this standard has been a crucial focus, says the Essex-based business, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved guarding contractors.

“Given the environments our officers operate in, having the very best health and safety management system in place is paramount to the safety of our team. Achieving ISO 45001 shows just how committed we are to their wellbeing – and we’re incredibly proud to add this to our growing list of industry accreditations” says James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs, pictured right, with Tyler LeMay, the company CEO.

About 9001

ISO 9001 is a quality management system for businesses to meet and exceed customer and regulatory requirements; while ISO 14001 is an environmental management system that helps organisations manage their environmental impact. In 2015, Land Sheriffs were first certified to ISO 9001 after demonstrating continuous improvement of their specialist security services and ensuring their officers are competent, trained and equipped to perform their duties effectively.

In 2025, the business met all the requirements of environmental responsibility to achieve 14001. Since then, they have gone one step further to become a carbon neutral business and have introduced fully electric vehicles, including an EV 4×4 vehicle adding to their fleet of self charging and hybrid vehicles, which contributes to their environmental target of halving emissions by 2030.

Land Sheriffs used the certification body Auva. The firm joins a small percentage of businesses in the UK who hold all three ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications.

“Achieving all three of these ISO accreditations as part of our Integrated Management System is something we are extremely proud of. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to quality, environmental responsibility and health & safety, while reinforcing the high standards we uphold across every area of our operations” adds James.

About Land Sheriffs 

The company delivers services including mobile patrols, manned guarding, welfare patrol teams and CCTV deployment and monitoring across the UK. For over 20 years, Land Sheriffs have worked for clients across a range of sectors – notably for the railways – to protect property, infrastructure, assets and people. The firm says it will continue to invest in its systems and processes to drive continuous improvement and maintain industry standards.

“Becoming a triple-certified organisation is a significant milestone for the business – but we’re not stopping there! We’re already working towards our ISO 27001 accreditation to further strengthen our information security, continuing to raise standards not only across the business, but across the entire security industry” concludes James.

Visit: landsheriffs.co.uk/.

Related News

  • Guarding

    CCTV monitoring room

    by Mark Rowe

    Land Sheriffs report a newly extended control room, which includes 24/7 real-time CCTV monitoring. Based in Essex, The firm, a member of…

  • Guarding

    Ashby Capital contract

    by Mark Rowe

    Assist Security Group (ASG) has taken on more work for Ashdown Phillips, a UK property management company, to provide physical security across…

  • Guarding

    IFPO LIVE 26

    by Mark Rowe

    The International Foundation for Protection Officers (UK) is set to host IFPO LIVE 26, its free national conference on security performance and careers,…

Close