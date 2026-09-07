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Integrated Systems

Irish distributor

by Mark Rowe

The alarm and security product manufacturer Ajax Systems has announced a partnership with the Irish distributor of security, fire detection, networking, satellite television and audio-visual products, KD Electronics. That firm, which has branches in Cork and Dublin, will supply the full range of Ajax intrusion, video surveillance, fire and life safety, and automation products to the trade. Installers will also receive certified training and technical support — from system design to installation guidance and after-sales assistance.

Sean Kennedy, Managing Director at KD Electronics, said: “We are proud to become an Ajax Tier-1 Distributor for Ireland. Ajax has established itself as a global leader in security innovation, and we see enormous potential for the brand within the Irish market. Together, we will provide installers with access to world-class products, expert support and a fully integrated ecosystem that sets new standards for security, fire and video surveillance solutions.”

And Paul Hill, Channel Manager UK and Ireland at Ajax said: “With its strong reputation, technical expertise, and nationwide reach, KD Electronics is the right partner to drive Ajax’s growth in Ireland. Together, we are making it easier for local installers to build safer and smarter environments for their clients.”

Visit www.ajax.systems.

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