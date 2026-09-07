Servicing of wharf development

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, September 7, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Sprinkler Projects Sales Manager – Denver / Denver
Fire Alarm Sales Manager – Fresno / Fresno
Project Engineer Europe / Europe
Bid Manager / Reading, UK
Fire Engineer Scotland / Scotland
Security Engineer Scotland / Scotland
Commissioning Engineer / London, UK
Site-based Engineer / London
Project Manager / London, UK
Fire and/or Security Engineer / G1, Glasgow, Glasgow City
Post a Job Ad
Fire

Servicing of wharf development

by Mark Rowe

A servicing contract to maintain life safety systems at Papermill Wharf, a residential development in London Docklands near Canary Wharf, has gone to Amthal.

The purpose-built development with a waterside setting features concierge services. To support resident safety and compliance, the building relies on several life safety systems, including a Gent fire alarm. Amthal’s appointment followed a review of maintenance arrangements after concerns around the specialist support available, the firm says. Papermill Wharf required a provider with the manufacturer approvals to maintain its Gent fire alarm directly, while also delivering a coordinated approach across its wider life safety infrastructure.

The development’s Board of Directors said: “A priority was ensuring our life safety systems were maintained by contractors with the right manufacturer approvals and technical expertise. After finding that some providers relied on subcontractors to deliver this, having trained Gent engineers available directly from an appointed company became essential. Working with a single provider in Amthal has improved consistency across our maintenance programme, simplified administration and strengthened confidence in the reporting and support we receive.”

Amthal maintains the site’s fire alarm system through its own qualified engineers, while coordinating the servicing of emergency lighting, smoke ventilation and dry riser systems, to give Papermill Wharf a single point of accountability. The contract includes planned maintenance, testing and reporting across emergency lighting, smoke ventilation, dry riser systems and fire extinguishers.

Alex Dearden, Team Leader – Internal Sales at Amthal Group Companies, added: “Prime residential developments such as Papermill Wharf rely on several life safety systems working together, each with its own inspection, testing and maintenance requirements. Our role is to ensure these systems are serviced in line with current legislation and manufacturers’ recommendations through a planned maintenance programme, helping building managers maintain compliance while ensuring systems remain ready for use when needed.”

Related News

  • Fire

    Digital assessment provider

    by Mark Rowe

    FireQual, an awarding body for the UK fire safety sector, is partnering with Surpass Assessment as its digital assessment provider. After implementation…

  • Fire

    Fire acquisition

    by Mark Rowe

    Ranger Fire and Security’s latest acquisition is of Total Fire Group, based in Bolton. This acquisition is Ranger’s 17th since it formed…

Close