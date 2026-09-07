Servicing of wharf development

A servicing contract to maintain life safety systems at Papermill Wharf, a residential development in London Docklands near Canary Wharf, has gone to Amthal.

The purpose-built development with a waterside setting features concierge services. To support resident safety and compliance, the building relies on several life safety systems, including a Gent fire alarm. Amthal’s appointment followed a review of maintenance arrangements after concerns around the specialist support available, the firm says. Papermill Wharf required a provider with the manufacturer approvals to maintain its Gent fire alarm directly, while also delivering a coordinated approach across its wider life safety infrastructure.

The development’s Board of Directors said: “A priority was ensuring our life safety systems were maintained by contractors with the right manufacturer approvals and technical expertise. After finding that some providers relied on subcontractors to deliver this, having trained Gent engineers available directly from an appointed company became essential. Working with a single provider in Amthal has improved consistency across our maintenance programme, simplified administration and strengthened confidence in the reporting and support we receive.”

Amthal maintains the site’s fire alarm system through its own qualified engineers, while coordinating the servicing of emergency lighting, smoke ventilation and dry riser systems, to give Papermill Wharf a single point of accountability. The contract includes planned maintenance, testing and reporting across emergency lighting, smoke ventilation, dry riser systems and fire extinguishers.

Alex Dearden, Team Leader – Internal Sales at Amthal Group Companies, added: “Prime residential developments such as Papermill Wharf rely on several life safety systems working together, each with its own inspection, testing and maintenance requirements. Our role is to ensure these systems are serviced in line with current legislation and manufacturers’ recommendations through a planned maintenance programme, helping building managers maintain compliance while ensuring systems remain ready for use when needed.”