December 2025

Integrated Systems

Paris Experience Centre

by Mark Rowe

Hanwha Vision, the video surveillance product manufacturer, has opened its Experience Centre in Paris. The firm describes it as a space for customers and partners to engage with the company’s AI surveillance technologies. Visitors can experience how the company’s latest solutions – including AI-powered cameras and intelligent video analytics – deliver actionable insights and improve operational efficiency, the firm adds.

The company says the opening reflects a growing demand for video surveillance and analytics in France, across sectors including city surveillance, retail and transportation. By offering an immersive environment to explore these technologies, Hanwha Vision aims to show French customers the real-world value of its AI-driven solutions.

Jamel Djebari, Vice President for France at Hanwha Vision Europe, said: “The new Experience Centre demonstrates our strong commitment to the French market. It gives us the opportunity to engage even more closely with our customers and partners, helping them understand how Hanwha Vision’s AI solutions can address today’s security challenges while also unlocking wider business intelligence. We are proud to bring this to Paris and look forward to welcoming our community.”

And Jeff (Chae Won) Lee, Managing Director, Hanwha Vision Europe, said: “France is a key growth market for Hanwha Vision in Europe, and the opening of our Paris Experience Centre marks an important milestone in our regional strategy. It provides a hub where customers can not only see our latest AI solutions in action but also explore how these innovations can support their specific security and business needs.”

Visit HanwhaVision.eu/.

