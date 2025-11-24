Technical support number 

The fire detection and alarm product manufacturer C-TEC has announced that its new dedicated technical support telephone number will go live on Monday, November 24.

The new number – 01942 366328 – will give customers access to the life safety product company’s technical support team and is part of the company’s recent investment in its technical support and professional help desk services. Also recently introduced is cloud-based AI-enabled call logging software, the creation of a specialist CAST technical team to deliver tailored support on its own-protocol life-safety systems and the appointment of further technical staff. Help videos to provide customers with on-demand guidance on the installation and operation of C-TEC’s systems are in progress and will be released early next year, the firm adds.

Terry Gordon, C-TEC’s Engineering/Technical Support Manager, said: “We already have an excellent reputation for technical support in the industry and these new developments are set to enhance this further. The new call logging system, a direct technical line and new specialist CAST support team to assist with things like complex cause and effect programming on our ZFP 1-8 loop networkable addressable fire system will all mean faster and more efficient technical support for our customers.”

01942 366328

[email protected]

