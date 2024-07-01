Praesensa wall control panel

Bosch has added the PRA-WCP wall control panel and version 2.0 of the Praesensa Public Address and Voice Alarm (PA/VA) system software to its Praesensa range. The hardware and software cover sound system management.

The PRA-WCP wall control panel is IP-networked and comes with a 4.5 cm (1.77-inch) colour TFT display and a single-knob rotary/push encoder. This allows the user to adjust the volume of background music and select the audio source for a specific zone.

System designers can configure minimum and maximum volume settings to tailor the sound levels according to the needs of each zone. The product’s support for Unicode characters enables the display of zone names and music channels in various languages. As for the installing of the panel, it’s PoE (Power over Ethernet) for use with European and US standard wall-mount boxes. It comes with interchangeable front covers in white and black.

For larger installations or areas requiring multiple control points, several panels can operate within a single zone while maintaining synchronized control settings across each of the TFT displays. Security is provided through PIN-based access, so that only those authorised can control the background music settings.

The Praesensa software version 2.0 is available for free download from the Bosch Security Systems website.