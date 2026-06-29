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Fire

Digital assessment provider

by Mark Rowe

FireQual, an awarding body for the UK fire safety sector, is partnering with Surpass Assessment as its digital assessment provider. After implementation in June 2026, FireQual is now delivering live examinations across the country through Surpass.

As part of BAFE Holdings, FireQual provides nationally recognised qualifications regulated by Ofqual and accredited by Qualifications Scotland, to support the development of people and firms working across fire safety and compliance. Surpass is being used to deliver in-centre examinations and online assessments through its record-and-review functionality. The platform provides FireQual with a way to assess practical skills while maintaining the rigour expected of regulated qualifications, FireQual adds. The integration with FireQual’s Salesforce CRM also helps ensure that information moves smoothly between systems, as visibility throughout the assessment process.

Dr Justin Maltby-Smith, CEO of BAFE Holdings, said: “Confidence in the fire safety sector starts with competence, and recognised qualifications are the cornerstone of that competence. We are delighted to partner with Surpass as the system gives us the flexibility and control we need to deliver high-quality, regulated qualifications across the fire sector, while enhancing the experience for our ATCs and learners.”

And Sonya Whitworth, Co-CEO at Surpass Assessment, added: “We’re proud to support FireQual as they modernise their assessment delivery. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our own, and we’re delighted to help enable a more efficient, scalable and future-ready assessment experience for their ATCs and candidates.”

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