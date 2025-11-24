Regional Sales Managers

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, November 24, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Fire Project Manager / England
Data Cabling Engineer / England
Fire Project Manager / England
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Head of IT Security Incident and Threat Management / Based Birmingham
Health, Safety and Environmental Advisor / UK & Ireland
Reactive/faults Security Engineer – East Midlands / East Midlands
Senior Installation Engineer / UK & Ireland
Design Engineer – Fire & Life Safety Systems / UK & Ireland
Fire Detection Project Manager / London
Post a Job Ad
IP Products

Regional Sales Managers

by Mark Rowe

In the UK sales operations of the South Korean video surveillance product manufacturer IDIS, Carl Scarrott has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager for the south region, and Amy Brown is Regional Sales Manager for the north. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Brian Lee as the new Managing Director of IDIS Europe. The firm says it seeing take-up of its AI video surveillance.

Amy Brown will be a familiar face to customers in the north, having held roles in sales and account management, including with the security providers Stanley Security and Securitas. Carl Scarrot brings industry experience from various roles in project management, technical support, and business development with UK security distribution companies, including Norbain and, most recently, Oprema.

Brian Lee said: “We are delighted to be welcoming both Carl and Amy to the IDIS team, as we continue to support systems integrators and end-user customers at a time of significant technical innovation and market development. They will play an important role in bringing major new projects to fruition, and developing the long-term mutually-beneficial customer relationships that are key to IDIS’s ongoing success.”

 

Deep learning engine

IDIS has recently introduced product powered by its in-house developed deep learning engine, IDLA Pro. These include the Edge AI Plus cameras range, IDIS A-Cut/AI search, and Smart Privacy Masks, all designed for users to benefit from AI video surveillance, the developers add. Visit www.idisglobal.com

Related News

  • IP Products

    Plymouth transition

    by Mark Rowe

    Starting over two years ago, 360 Vision Technology, the UK manufacturer of high definition, radar and thermal PTZ imaging cameras, has worked…

  • IP Products

    Device manager

    by Mark Rowe

    New from the video surveillance product manufacturer VIVOTEK is the software service “Device Manager”. This all-in-one remote management service allows enterprises to…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close