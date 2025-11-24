Regional Sales Managers

In the UK sales operations of the South Korean video surveillance product manufacturer IDIS, Carl Scarrott has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager for the south region, and Amy Brown is Regional Sales Manager for the north. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Brian Lee as the new Managing Director of IDIS Europe. The firm says it seeing take-up of its AI video surveillance.

Amy Brown will be a familiar face to customers in the north, having held roles in sales and account management, including with the security providers Stanley Security and Securitas. Carl Scarrot brings industry experience from various roles in project management, technical support, and business development with UK security distribution companies, including Norbain and, most recently, Oprema.

Brian Lee said: “We are delighted to be welcoming both Carl and Amy to the IDIS team, as we continue to support systems integrators and end-user customers at a time of significant technical innovation and market development. They will play an important role in bringing major new projects to fruition, and developing the long-term mutually-beneficial customer relationships that are key to IDIS’s ongoing success.”

Deep learning engine

IDIS has recently introduced product powered by its in-house developed deep learning engine, IDLA Pro. These include the Edge AI Plus cameras range, IDIS A-Cut/AI search, and Smart Privacy Masks, all designed for users to benefit from AI video surveillance, the developers add. Visit www.idisglobal.com