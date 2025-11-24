Call for nominations

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, November 24, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Fire Project Manager / England
Data Cabling Engineer / England
Fire Project Manager / England
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Head of IT Security Incident and Threat Management / Based Birmingham
Health, Safety and Environmental Advisor / UK & Ireland
Reactive/faults Security Engineer – East Midlands / East Midlands
Senior Installation Engineer / UK & Ireland
Design Engineer – Fire & Life Safety Systems / UK & Ireland
Fire Detection Project Manager / London
Post a Job Ad
Physical Security

Call for nominations

by Mark Rowe

Entries are now open for the 2026 Security & Safety Entrepreneur Awards (SSEAs), closing on February 4. The SSEAs are designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in start-ups and established businesses, working in any area of security and safety, in any sector, focusing on those offering a service or product that is available in the UK.  Entry is free; visit https://www.thesseas.com/.The entry form is at https://www.thesseas.com/enter/. Nominations are invited in the following categories:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (aged 30 and under)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Intrapreneur of the Year

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year

Market Disruptor of the Year

Family-Owned Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

 

More information

For more about the event, including how to enter, see the website. Sponsorship is available; a brochure can be viewed here.  The 2026 Security and Safety Entrepreneur Awards (SSEAs) will be co-located with The Security Event at the NEC, Birmingham on April 28, 2026 (pictured, the 2025 event). The SSEAs were started with the help of founding supporters, The British Security Industry Association (BSIA), The Banks Foundation and Skills for Security.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close