Call for nominations

Entries are now open for the 2026 Security & Safety Entrepreneur Awards (SSEAs), closing on February 4. The SSEAs are designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in start-ups and established businesses, working in any area of security and safety, in any sector, focusing on those offering a service or product that is available in the UK. Entry is free; visit https://www.thesseas.com/.The entry form is at https://www.thesseas.com/enter/. Nominations are invited in the following categories:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (aged 30 and under)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Intrapreneur of the Year

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year

Market Disruptor of the Year

Family-Owned Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

For more about the event, including how to enter, see the website. Sponsorship is available; a brochure can be viewed here. The 2026 Security and Safety Entrepreneur Awards (SSEAs) will be co-located with The Security Event at the NEC, Birmingham on April 28, 2026 (pictured, the 2025 event). The SSEAs were started with the help of founding supporters, The British Security Industry Association (BSIA), The Banks Foundation and Skills for Security.