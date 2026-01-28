Togglable overlays

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Commissioning Engineer – Frankfurt / Frankfurt, Germany
Head of Illicit Trade Prevention – South & South-East Asia (SSEA) / Manila, Philippines
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Project Manager – Fire Detection & Suppression / UK
Fire Detection Project Manager / London
Fire Detection Project Manager / London & South East
Reactive/faults Security Engineer – East Midlands / East Midlands
Security Systems Service Engineer / Borough of Hackney
Programme Lead / Camberley, UK
Embedded – Application Engineer / UK
Post a Job Ad
IP Products

Togglable overlays

by Mark Rowe

New from the network video product manufacturer Axis Communications is an AV1 feature that enables togglable overlays that allows users to switch between an operational view (with overlays such as bounding boxes and text) and a clean forensic view, across both live and recorded video. This approach is designed to eliminate the need for two separate streams and help preserve evidence integrity because the overlays originate from the camera itself.

The feature is designed for day-to-day monitoring whereby operators can keep overlays switched on to speed their decision-making, but then switch them off to review or share an evidential view without managing multiple video feeds. This results, the developers add, in a smoother workflow, reduced bandwidth and storage overheads, and greater confidence because the overlay information is generated and managed at the edge.

Linn Storäng, Regional Director for Northern & Eastern Europe at Axis, said: “As security operations become more data-driven and environments more complex, Axis latest innovations bring edge intelligence into everyday security workflows. Processing key details in the camera and presenting them clearly as actionable insights delivers many powerful user benefits from faster access to relevant footage, lower bandwidth and storage overheads, and stronger trust in what they see and share.”

AI-powered PTZ 

Also new is the AXIS Q6325-LE, an AI-powered, outdoor-ready PTZ camera for use in challenging light conditions while supporting analytics at the edge. The camera combines a light-sensitive 0.5 inch sensor, Lightfinder 2.0, Forensic WDR (wide dynamic range) and OptimizedIR, alongside Zipstream with support for AV1, H.264 and H.265 to reduce bandwidth and storage requirements.

Built on ARTPEC-9, the latest Axis system-on-chip, the Q6325-LE comes with AXIS Object Analytics preinstalled (detect, classify, track and count people and vehicles) and supports Autotracking 2 for active tracking. It also includes Axis Edge Vault for hardware-based cybersecurity, and offers FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified secure key storage and operations.

Anti-ligature corner camera  

For custodial and clinical settings, the AXIS Q9227-SLV Corner Camera is described as a compact, robust anti-ligature corner camera for installation in settings such as prison cells and psychiatric wards. It delivers 5 MP resolution with a wide field-of-view designed to remove blind spots and includes AI-powered video and audio analytics plus a hidden speaker and microphone for two-way communication.

The device supports unobtrusive monitoring in low or no light using 940nm invisible infra-red (with a white LED to ensure colour detail when required), and includes edge-based analytics via a deep learning processing unit (DLPU). AXIS Object Analytics, AXIS Audio Analytics, and AXIS Live Privacy Shield (dynamic masking) are pre-installed, alongside Axis Edge Vault for hardware-based cybersecurity.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close