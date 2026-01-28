New from the network video product manufacturer Axis Communications is an AV1 feature that enables togglable overlays that allows users to switch between an operational view (with overlays such as bounding boxes and text) and a clean forensic view, across both live and recorded video. This approach is designed to eliminate the need for two separate streams and help preserve evidence integrity because the overlays originate from the camera itself.

The feature is designed for day-to-day monitoring whereby operators can keep overlays switched on to speed their decision-making, but then switch them off to review or share an evidential view without managing multiple video feeds. This results, the developers add, in a smoother workflow, reduced bandwidth and storage overheads, and greater confidence because the overlay information is generated and managed at the edge.

Linn Storäng, Regional Director for Northern & Eastern Europe at Axis, said: “As security operations become more data-driven and environments more complex, Axis latest innovations bring edge intelligence into everyday security workflows. Processing key details in the camera and presenting them clearly as actionable insights delivers many powerful user benefits from faster access to relevant footage, lower bandwidth and storage overheads, and stronger trust in what they see and share.”

AI-powered PTZ

Also new is the AXIS Q6325-LE, an AI-powered, outdoor-ready PTZ camera for use in challenging light conditions while supporting analytics at the edge. The camera combines a light-sensitive 0.5 inch sensor, Lightfinder 2.0, Forensic WDR (wide dynamic range) and OptimizedIR, alongside Zipstream with support for AV1, H.264 and H.265 to reduce bandwidth and storage requirements.

Built on ARTPEC-9, the latest Axis system-on-chip, the Q6325-LE comes with AXIS Object Analytics preinstalled (detect, classify, track and count people and vehicles) and supports Autotracking 2 for active tracking. It also includes Axis Edge Vault for hardware-based cybersecurity, and offers FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified secure key storage and operations.

Anti-ligature corner camera

For custodial and clinical settings, the AXIS Q9227-SLV Corner Camera is described as a compact, robust anti-ligature corner camera for installation in settings such as prison cells and psychiatric wards. It delivers 5 MP resolution with a wide field-of-view designed to remove blind spots and includes AI-powered video and audio analytics plus a hidden speaker and microphone for two-way communication.

The device supports unobtrusive monitoring in low or no light using 940nm invisible infra-red (with a white LED to ensure colour detail when required), and includes edge-based analytics via a deep learning processing unit (DLPU). AXIS Object Analytics, AXIS Audio Analytics, and AXIS Live Privacy Shield (dynamic masking) are pre-installed, alongside Axis Edge Vault for hardware-based cybersecurity.