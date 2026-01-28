Garmin inReach Mini 3 satellite device added

The location tracker and mass notification software firm Vismo has added the Garmin inReach Mini 3 satellite device to its product line.

The inReach Mini 3 can be used by remote workers if they need help where network coverage is weak, or where communication by satellite is preferred. With a new vibrant colour touchscreen for navigation, the inReach Mini 3 enables users to send two-way messages and panic alerts to the Vismo Secure Portal. There, they are managed by Vismo’s Monitor App, which allows organisations or teams to manage alerts and messages, including through mass notification if necessary.

When an alert is activated, administrators receive a message with the person’s last known location, phone number and email address. They can then give advice and initiate any action necessary to help, including rescue.

Off-grid

Colin Dale, Vismo Director of Global Sales, says: “The inReach Mini 3 is especially useful for teams in rural areas, including when off-grid. Fully compatible with our tracking and geo-fencing capabilities, its impressive 350 hours of battery life in tracking mode ensures that remote workers remain visible and protected for longer.

“Satellite devices are increasingly being used by employers for enhanced duty of care, and as a backup as part of business continuity planning. As the latest in compact satellite communication devices, the Mini 3 is a useful addition to employee communication arsenals.”

For more about Vismo’s range of satellite devices, including the Mini 3, visit: https://www.vismo.com/products/devices/satellite-devices/.