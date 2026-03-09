Resilience in Action: Bringing Live Field Demonstrations to Physical Security Standards Training

The Surelock McGill Group’s Resilience in Action course is the first of its kind in the UK, combining live blast and ballistic field demonstrations with in-depth classroom training.

The two-day, CPD-certified course is intended to enhance participants’ understanding of real-world physical security. Resilience in Action is now in its second year and has an increased number of places available for 2026.

The course explores international security standards and the risks and impacts of blast, ballistic, forced entry, and life safety threats. Participants will observe live field tests and be able to take part in in-depth classroom sessions.

Some of the topics that will be covered include hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM), security and threat assessments, how to evaluate physical and electronic security solutions, and managing corporate responsibility and liability.

Participants who successfully complete the course will be awarded 10 CPD points.

Sessions are led by subject specialists, with expertise in security standards and experience of working with the government and defence sectors on physical security. The course is run in collaboration with DJ Goode, a dedicated security consultancy company that offers a range of design and testing services. Its consultants are experts in security and threat assessments and in testing blast, ballistic, and forced entry threats, using the company’s purpose-built facilities.

The course is led by Alan Swan, Group Business Development Director of the Surelock McGill Group. “Resilience in Action combines physical security principles with live field demonstrations, giving participants a richer understanding of standards and what they mean in real life,” said Alan. “It’s a great way to enhance your knowledge and practical experience of real-world physical security, and it’s a cost-effective way to get exposure to field events. It’s also a great opportunity to network within the sector with people with similar responsibilities.”

David Milne, Group Technical Director at the Surelock McGill Group, said: “We have been building high-performance protection solutions for decades at the Surelock McGill Group, but Resilience in Action is a new undertaking for us. We’re always looking to drive progress in the sector, and the course presents an exciting opportunity to promote an understanding of physical security and what it means in the real world.”

The Resilience in Action course is designed for corporate business risk and resilience managers, government officials, security consultants, insurance risk assessors, security industry graduates, architects, building designers, and other professionals working in protective design.

The course received very positive feedback from participants in 2025.

“Excellent presentations [and] very knowledgeable people. Highly recommended course.”

Tim, Google

“Excellent training, interactive, practical, and to a great standard.”

Anonymous, Government

Resilience in Action is based in Sudbury, Suffolk, and will run on:

– 14 to 15 April 2026

– 19 to 20 May 2026

– 9 to 10 June 2026

– 14 to 15 July 2026

– 8 to 9 September 2026

The course includes overnight accommodation, meals, and refreshments. Spaces are limited, and attendance is by approval, so early registration is advised. You can register for the course here: https://surelockmcgillgroup.com/resilience-in-action

Surelock McGill Group

The Surelock McGill Group has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing high-performance protection solutions for over 60 years to resist forced entry, blast, and ballistic threats and to facilitate life safety and fire containment.

Research and development are at the heart of the business, and the group of companies work to integrate new technologies and materials into their products on an ongoing basis, to offer the most sophisticated, resilient security products on the market.

The group has particular experience in supporting the government, oil and gas, and defence sectors, where resistance, durability, and longevity are critical. Companies in the group include Surelock McGill, Stafford Bridge, Tindall Engineering, BenweldSecure, Safelocking, and 247National.

DJ Goode

DJ Goode is a dedicated security consultancy company that offers a wide range of design and testing services. The company is a recognised leader in counterterrorism solutions, perimeter security systems, explosive safety products, fragment effects, and firing ranges.

The company’s solutions offer protection against explosive and ballistic devices, perimeter security threats, and incursion by human and mechanical means (such as hostile vehicle mitigation), while advanced analysis techniques can help protect organisations from industrial safety incidents. The company’s in-house test engineers conduct complete scale tests and can demonstrate the effects of specific threats.