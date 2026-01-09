CATEGORIES
Friday, January 9, 2026
Physical Security

PAYG contactless rail travel in Wales

by Mark Rowe

Wales has the UK’s first Pay as you Go (PAYG) contactless system on the rail outside London.

A rollout of digital ticket barriers recently passed a milestone of two million rail journeys made using PAYG tap-on, tap-off in the year since the system’s launch in November 2024.

The train operator Transport for Wales Rail (TfWRL) says it’s committed to delivering an integrated, accessible, efficient public transport network in line with Welsh Government’s strategy. Hence enabling passengers to tap-on and tap-off using a contactless EMV card or device that allows daily and weekly capped fares.

With its ticket barriers approaching end of life, TfWRL needed a replacement to accept multiple digital fare media – contactless EMV cards, mobile wallets, 1D and 2D barcodes and ITSO smart cards. The operator wanted to maintain support for magstripe tickets. Gates had to be installed across a range of station layouts, and cause minimal disruption to infrastructure and passengers. The project will include Video Help Points (VHPs), though configuration and development work for these assets is still to come.

Helen Mitchell, Head of Portfolios and Programmes at Transport for Wales, said, “This project is a key part of our vision to enhance the passenger experience across the Welsh rail network in a smart and sustainable way. By working with Vix Technology and Gunnebo Entrance Control, we have been able to introduce a flexible and scalable solution that meets the needs of today’s travellers while ensuring future adaptability.”

The ticket barrier was developed by automated fare collection product firm Vix and the entrance barrier manufacturer Gunnebo. A modular, space-efficient design is adaptable for stations, and fits within the footprint of TfWRL’s previous rail gates. As a result, the cost and impact of installation was minimised.

The gates are integrated to Unicard’s Ticketing Hub to process contactless payments, and to Vix’s cloud-based Cast platform, to enable staff to carry out monitoring and management tasks. These include local and remote gate configuration, scheduling, real-time gate status monitoring, device management, and data analysis and reporting.

The project was launched with a Proof of Concept (PoC) stage at two of the largest stations in Wales, Newport and Cardiff Central, allowing for real-world testing and refinements based on user feedback. After the trials, it was rolled-out across 95 stations.

Michael Hart, CRO at Vix Technology, said: “Vix and Gunnebo have developed a future-ready solution to support Transport for Wales’ long-term objectives, including streamlined revenue collection, reduced fare evasion and smoother passenger journeys.”

Photos courtesy of Transport for Wales.

