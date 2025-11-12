London designs

Rosehip House in Islington, North London was commended in the Heathcare category award at ATLAS25, the Secured by Design Awards for designing out crime.

Providing supported living for 11 adults with learning disabilities Rosehip House comprises of seven one-bedroom flats and a four-home ‘pod’ where residents who need more support share a kitchen and dining space. The scheme was designed with Islington’s Adult Social Care team and the Learning Disability Partnership. DOCOs (Designing out Crime Officers) from the Metropolitan Police, Steve Downing and Ellen Ramasawmy, played a part. The site had been a dilapidated car park with disused garages which was heavily linked to crime and anti-social behaviour. The DOCOs had to ensure they created a safe, secure setting for vulnerable adults with complex needs without them become targets in an area known for crime. The homes had to be easy for residents with learning disabilities to navigate and not overbearing.

Onion layering

Working with the local planning officer and the design team and building contractor, Rooff, DOCOs Steve and Ellen proposed some changes to the original design. The officers worked towards ‘onion layering’; a security approach where multiple layers of protection are used like the layers of an onion. If one layer is breached, another secure layer is inside. The result is a system of multiple secure primary and secondary doors before the building can be entered, followed by a secure outer boundary and further controlled access to the rear and side entrances. The DOCOs also had to balance accessibility with security; for example integrating power-assisted features such as automatic doors for disabled users while ensuring residents remained protected.

Inward opening

One challenge was finding a suitable communal aluminium doorset that could only be opened inward due to the requirements of the disabled users without compromising on security. The solution was a PAS24 door-set that came with power assisted opening, dual maglocks with a fob reader, CCTV with 24-7 site presence. Limited space on site meant the building’s power generator had to be in the rear garden facing a public area, and the fire escape route had to go past the generator enclosure. This raised safety and security concerns; addressed with a series of measures including an increase of the boundary fence height and an anti-climb gate with multiple internal locking points. Crucially the design also included a fail-safe emergency release mechanism to give safe evacuation in the event of a fire. Principal New Homes Development Manager, Souad Akbur at Islington Council, said: “Rosehip House is home to 11 residents with learning disabilities. The building was designed to promote independence, sensitivity and comfort in a safe environment. With its numerous, but discreet security features residents are able to thrive, feel safe and happy in their new homes.”

Harrow estate

A housing estate in South Harrow is undergoing regeneration. Phase one at Grange Farm Estate has already received Secured by Design Gold developers awards, and was commended for the Large Development Award at the designing out crime ATLAS25 event. That recognised the work of Designing out Crime Officer (DOCO) Danny McPhail, the London Borough of Harrow and the developers. Grange Farm, some 282 homes built in the 1960s, was one of the last prefab estates still standing in London. Besides physical decline, Grange Farm had a reputation as a hotspot for crime and disorder. Gangs and drugs were rife, and violent crime included acid attacks, stabbings and at least one shooting. In 2019 Harrow approved a four-phase regeneration with developers Higgins Partnerships and Hawkins Brown Architects. As an original pre-approved lighting plan fell well short of SBD crime prevention standards, the Met DOCO created a scheme with extra lighting around the block and communal gardens (pictured). Crime statistics show only one reported theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the two years since completion, no reports of anti-social behaviour by non-residents and no burglary or criminal damage reports.