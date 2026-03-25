The physical security product firm Abloy UK has relaunched its showroom at The Building Centre in London, unveiling a renovated demonstration space for architects, specifiers and security consultants.

The showroom brings together Abloy’s access control systems, digital locks, and integrations with intruder detection in a fully operational setting, the firm says. By providing a practical space where professionals can evaluate both technical performance and product aesthetics, the showroom helps to support projects at the earliest stages of design, allowing Abloy to work closely with customers in tailoring solutions, the firm adds.

To mark the relaunch, the company invited architects there, to show how access control and locking can be part of contemporary building design. On display are IP-based intercom systems including DoorBird, alongside wireless access control platforms such as Aperio and SMARTair; electric locks and the Escape Door System (EDS), as well as Abloy’s digital key solutions including, CLIQ, PULSE and CUMULUS.

The showroom also features a working demonstration door that shows how access control integrates with Abloy’s Escape Door System (EDS).

Pip Courcoux, Technical and Product Director at Abloy UK, said: “The London showroom is designed to help architects and specifiers see how security systems work in real-life scenarios and understand how they can be applied to meet both design and regulatory requirements. Our aim is to support the industry in making informed choices when it comes to security the built environment.”