January 2026

December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Friday, January 9, 2026
Fire

Skills for Security, C-TEC partner  

by Mark Rowe

Skills for Security has partnered with C-TEC on the training for apprentice fire and security technicians through access to products.

The fire alarm, evacuation alert and lockdown (pictured) product manufacturer C-TEC will be providing equipment for training, technical resources and the expertise of its engineering and product development teams. Apprentices stand to benefit from demonstrations and discussions that show how design choices affect performance, usability and long-term maintenance.  Apprentices will work with products, helping their understanding of how such systems are designed, installed and maintained in line with relevant British Standards and industry regulations.

Andy Green, Marketing Director at C-TEC says: “C-TEC recognises the importance of ensuring new technicians are trained using equipment they will encounter throughout their careers. By supporting Skills for Security, we can help apprentices develop the confidence and technical understanding needed to work with life-safety systems responsibly and competently. Our aim is to contribute to a well-prepared workforce that can maintain the standards to ensure compliance.”

And David Scott, Managing Director at Skills for Security, added: “Partnering with C-TEC gives our apprentices hands-on experience with current systems while combining technical expertise and training to develop knowledgeable, confident fire and security professionals. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to practical learning, industry standards, and the continued commitment to a skilled, safety-focused workforce.”

Visit https://skills4security.com/.

Related News

  • Fire

    Kentec, DVS partner

    by Mark Rowe

    Kentec Electronics, the fire safety product manufacturer, reports that the electronic fire and security distributor, DVS, has become a member of Kentec’s…

  • Fire

    Guardian House goes wireless

    by Mark Rowe

    Guardian House, a listed building and the former Bradford City Registry Office, had been unused and at risk of dilapidation. It’s being…

  • Fire

    Door centre

    by Mark Rowe

    Fire Door Maintenance (FDM) has opened a training centre for the fire door sector in Bury, Greater Manchester. The purpose built, the…

