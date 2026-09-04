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Physical Security

Support for architectural ironmongery profession

by Mark Rowe

Amid a developing landscape of regulation, digital innovation and heightened expectations around competence, how can the industry support the next generation of architectural ironmongery professionals? asks GAI Fellow Award 2026 Winner, David Gray of the door hardware firm Consort Architectural Hardware.

There was a time when architectural ironmongery might have been viewed as humble brassware, hinges and fittings only. That perception could not be further from the reality of the sector, however. Door hardware, fire safety products and intuitive access control systems are central to the design, performance, accessibility and compliance of our homes, community spaces and commercial environments.

Against a backdrop of regulatory change and increasingly demanding end user requirements, there’s no doubt that the complexity of construction projects continues to grow. The drive towards smarter, more connected buildings is expanding the scope of integrated hardware solutions, and when you add in the progressive digital processes that are now shaping project design and delivery, it’s clear to see how the role of the architectural ironmongery professional is evolving.

Investment in the next generation is critical then. Importantly, the skills challenge facing our sector goes beyond talent acquisition alone – in fact, professional development has a vital role to play in maintaining standards, encouraging innovation and building the industry expertise required for the years ahead.

Preparing for better outcomes

Like many specialist areas of construction, architectural ironmongery relies heavily on experience and technical know-how. Traditionally, much of that knowledge has been developed through practical collaboration and hands on experience. However, formal education, structured training and continuing professional development now sit at the heart of the occupation.

Over recent years, the sector has experienced significant developments in building and fire safety legislation and regulatory requirements, including the Building Safety Act 2022 and amendments to the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005. These developments have placed greater emphasis on competence across the built environment sector. BS 8670-1:2024 also provides a core competence framework covering the skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours required for individuals working on buildings.

For architectural ironmongery specifically, these principles are central to the specification and delivery of products that can have a direct impact on safety, accessibility and security, such as fire door closers, panic exit hardware and escape locks. In short, a lack of knowledge on the hardware installed throughout our buildings can have serious consequences, particularly when products form part of a life-safety system. As competence and accountability move to the forefront of decision making, training should no longer be regarded as an optional professional benefit, instead it is an essential part of responsible practice.

Architectural ironmongery professionals are increasingly expected to move away from passive product selection and instead must be able to demonstrate an understanding of the wider specification process. Why is a particular ironmongery solution appropriate for that application? How should it be specified, installed and maintained? And how will it interact with other elements of the building’s infrastructure? Trained professionals are better equipped to answer these questions, whilst understanding the relationship between BS EN standards, relevant building regulations and the needs of modern building users.

Bridging the knowledge gap

The connection between competence and professional development is also being driven by the modernisation of architectural hardware. This next generation of professionals are entering an environment where mechanical hardware products now form part of sophisticated electronic and integrated systems.

Between Building Information Modelling (BIM) and next-gen electronic access control solutions, the range of technologies influencing architectural ironmongery continues to expand. This creates opportunities for the sector, but also raises the bar in terms of the knowledge needed to specify and deliver effective solutions. At the same time, as with many specialist sectors, architectural ironmongery faces the challenge of an aging demographic among experienced technical specifiers.

There is a clear responsibility to preserve that knowledge whilst creating meaningful routes for the next generation to develop their own expertise alongside new standards and technical practice. Professional recognition can form an important part of that process. Where many architectural practices prefer to work with accredited ironmongers, the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers’ Registered Architectural Ironmonger (RegAI) certification, provides a recognised demonstration of professional competence.

Conscientious manufacturers, distributors, specifiers and industry bodies must come together to ensure professional development remains accessible through structured career paths, mentoring, technical guidance and funded training. These routes, alongside regular CPDs and the GAI’s Certificate in Architectural Hardware for example, can help businesses to attract new talent whilst supporting emerging professionals and existing teams as they develop their technical understanding and confidence. The bottom line is, a more aptly trained workforce can support effective specification and communication which ultimately contributes to better project outcomes.

The case for education and upskilling is therefore not only important for individual career development, but it is fundamental to the success of the ironmongery industry as a whole. The evolving demands associated with competence, innovation, safety and sustainability only demonstrate why training is no longer a one-off exercise. Ongoing professional development should not be viewed as an administrative expense, instead, it is a strategic investment – one the sector simply can’t afford to miss out on.

Visit: www.consort-hw.com.

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