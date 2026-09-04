AI means fundamentals matter more than ever

AI is rapidly transforming cybersecurity. Organisations are investing heavily in AI-powered security operations, automated threat detection and intelligent analysis tools that promise to help security teams respond faster. Cybercriminals are also embracing AI to automate reconnaissance, improve phishing campaigns and accelerate the identification of vulnerabilities, writes Gemma Moore, Partner at the information security consultancy Cyberis Reply.

Discussion around AI has mainly focused on what the new tools can do. Far less attention has been given to what they mean for the foundations of cybersecurity. But potentially one of AI’s most significant impacts may be that it reinforces the importance of principles that security professionals have been talking about for decades.

Consequences

AI doesn’t make traditional security practices obsolete; it increases the consequences of getting the basics wrong. This is because AI allows attackers to analyse larger attack surfaces, process more information and identify weaknesses at a speed that would have previously needed significant expertise and time. Activities such as reviewing publicly available information, analysing application code, identifying common misconfigurations or mapping potential attack paths can all be completed more efficiently with AI assistance.

This has important implications for defenders because most successful attacks still don’t rely on sophisticated zero-day exploits. They frequently exploit weaknesses that organisations already know about but have not addressed. Unpatched software, excessive user privileges, exposed services, poor identity management, insecure configurations and forgotten assets all provide attackers with easier routes into enterprise environments. AI isn’t introducing new risks here; it simply enables adversaries to identify attack opportunities faster and at greater scale.

Automated attacks

This means security teams should expect attacks to become both broader and more efficient. Instead of investing time and effort researching a single target, attackers can now automate much of the discovery process, rapidly identifying the organisations with the weakest defences and the easiest paths to compromise. The organisations most at risk will be those whose security fundamentals leave unnecessary opportunities exposed.

This is an important shift. For a long time, organisations have understandably invested in sophisticated security technologies to counter sophisticated threats. While advanced detection, AI-assisted analytics and automated response capabilities are all essential, they cannot compensate for weaknesses in the underlying security architecture.

An organisation that has not implemented least privilege, maintains inconsistent identity controls or lacks visibility of its assets is an attractive target regardless of how advanced its security tools are. On the other hand, organisations with strong security hygiene makeattackers work harder at every stage of an intrusion. Effective identity management means credential theft is less valuable. Network segmentation limits lateral movement. Robust patch management reduces exploitable vulnerabilities. Comprehensive asset inventories eliminate forgotten systems that could provide easy entry points.

These controls are not new; however, AI changes their strategic importance. Practices that were once viewed mainly as operational housekeeping or compliance requirements are becoming key differentiators when it comes to AI-enabled threats. Every unnecessary privilege or unsupported system that is removed and every misconfiguration that is corrected, reduces the opportunities available to automated attackers.

AI shortens the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation. This means organisations have less time to identify weaknesses, assess their significance and deploy mitigations before attackers can incorporate them into their campaigns. Good security hygiene here is not just a matter of reducing risk, it also increases resilience against a threat environment that is moving at machine speed.

Principles

The most important thing is that AI should not encourage organisations to abandon established security principles in favour of the latest technology. What is needed is areassessment of where investment delivers the greatest value. Without a doubt AI has an important role to play in improving detection, reducing analyst workload and accelerating incident response. But these capabilities can only deliver maximum benefit when they are built on a foundation of disciplined security practices and not then used to compensate for their absence.

Perhaps the biggest misconception surrounding AI is that it represents a complete departure from traditional cybersecurity. AI amplifies both good and bad security. And organisations with mature governance, effective identity management, strong asset visibility and well-established security processes will be better able to take advantage of AI’s defensive capabilities, while also limiting its benefits to attackers. Those that struggle with basic cyber hygiene may simply find that AI enables adversaries are exploiting those weaknesses faster than ever before.

The future of cybersecurity may be powered by AI but it will still be built on the basics. Successful organisations will be those that have invested in the security fundamentals.

About the firm

Tewkesbury-based Cyberis Reply’s services include penetration testing and red-teaming, audit, help towards meeting the Cyber Essentials certification, and incident response. See also the company’s blog – https://www.cyberis.com/blog.