NHS ambulance radios

Sepura recently announced that it has been awarded the contract to supply the Department of Health and Social Care via the NHS Ambulance Radio Programme, its next generation of hand-portable mission critical communications devices for frontline ambulance staff across England. The contract will give 11 English NHS Ambulance Trusts broadband which addresses the need for performance across the testing environments and working practices of ambulance staff including front line clinicians, the supplier says.

This agreement includes the delivery of over 16,500 new SCL3 broadband hand-portable devices with accessories and a full Mobile Device Management (MDM) service which provides over-the-air device management and software for both LTE and TETRA services as controlled by the customer. The SCL3 broadband hand portal device launched globally at the Critical Communication World show in Dubai.

The SCL3 device can be deployed as LTE only or as hybrid TETRA and 4G/5G, as a device to enable the migration to mission-critical broadband communication, the supplier adds. The SCL3 is the link to future Mission Critical Communications (MCX) using its optional TETRA module to provide a migration path from TETRA communications to MCX services. In the field for NHS Ambulance Trusts, the SCL3 will maintain communications on the existing Airwave TETRA network as well as encompass broadband data and a migration path to ESN (the much-delayed project by the Home Office towards an emergency services network, last featured in the May print edition of Professional Security Magazine).

The physical characteristics of the device support frontline operation in wet conditions, shifting temperatures and humidity, the supplier adds.

Duncan Bray, Director, NHS Ambulance Radio Programme said: “ARP have selected Sepura for this significant contract because they displayed a strong understanding of the needs of the Ambulance users and a flexible user design backed up with a pedigree in producing robust mission critical devices.”