New press for SKSC

SKSC (Smurfit Kappa Security Concepts), the security printing and identity management services company, has spent over 3 million euros on a bespoke security printing press and ancillary equipment. This will support continuing growth and its delivery of solutions, according to the company.

The RotateK press has been designed and developed to SKSC’s exact and unique specification, enabling the company to continue to deliver security printing of items to existing and new clients across the globe including passports, birth certificates, motor tax and excise labels. It will also aid the introduction of new products to a wider market with, for example, the added capability to produce self-adhesive security labels to add to brand integrity by mitigating loss across the supply chain.

The firm adds that the press includes ancillary finishing equipment and will complement SKSC’s (part of Smurfit Kappa Group plc) range of production machinery at its security print facility near Dublin.

Peter Thomas, Managing Director at SKSC, said: “This investment forms an integral part of our strategy that is designed to take our business through to the next stage of its development. We will be using our current success as a launch pad to expand our solutions to more governments and corporates across the globe, supporting countries and companies who are at different stages, but all with increased vulnerabilities as the world continues its digital transformation.”