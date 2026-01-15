A happy new year to you all and welcome back. I hope your year has started better than mine! Anyway, it’s not about me, it’s about you and what you have been up to.

Let’s start with a bit of gossip for you, had you heard that Midwich have decided to close Nimans! Yep so I am being told, that was a shock after all this time has passed which means, I assume! several people looking for a new job and I suspect DVS will be picking up their customers. Some really good people worked over there so some opportunities to pick up some new staff if you’re in the market for that. I wish all you guys all the best and if I can help then just shout!

Who’s changed jobs this month? At the access control manufacturer TDSi they’ve welcomed Damian Garner as New Business Sales Associate. He brings over 20 years of sales and commercial experience across B2B and B2C markets. Alex Rumsey, Sales Director at TDSi said: “Having built his career on helping organisations enhance their commercial performance, holding senior customer-facing roles in business development, strategic account management, and high-value client engagement, Damian is the perfect person to further develop our new business campaign. Renowned for his people-first approach and sharp commercial instinct, he has developed a strong reputation for strengthening partnerships and driving long-term success.”

Emma Doyle has joined SGC Security Services as Sales Director; with over 16 years of experience in the security sector and a track record in client relationship management and commercial strategy. Integrated Control Technology (ICT) have appointed Damon Standish as Vice President of Customer Success and Laura Berga to Vice President of Customer Operations. They say these appointments ‘reflect ICT’s continued investment in a customer-centric operating model globally’. Lily Lolly (a lot of “L”s going on there) has been promoted at the distributor CIE to an account manager. The lovely Lynda Williams starts a new position as EMEA key account manager for IQsight. Who are they I hear you ask? They deliver intelligence-first video security that help users see clearly, understand context in real time, and act with confidence. Backed by Bosch products, including Flexidome, Autodome, and MIC cameras, and supported by more than 2,000 patents. And Sam Ward has joined as Chief Commercial Officer, while Phil Jackson joins them as a Channel Manager. Gorran Fuller has been promoted to Enterprise and Strategic sales at Comelit-PAC having been there almost three years now. You know Gorran, he was with Paxton and FAAC. Brad Mahood starts a new position as Business Development Manager in the Midlands for Ajax and Ben Davidson joins as well. He is looking after the north east and comes from DVS of course. Talking north east did you see that Andy Cross has joined Risco, leaving ACRE as Regional Sales manager. Not many of you will know this but Andy has been in our industry since 1987, not as long as me but still an impressive term of service. Alex Deal becomes the Client Solutions Director for data centres at Convergint.

Events chief

The famous Peter Jones at Nineteen Events (Organisers of The Security Event at the NEC in the spring, pictured, among many others) has started a new position as Group CEO. Someone once told me that stands for Chief Envelope Opener; I’m sure it doesn’t! Peter started the events company almost 14 years ago but has been in the event business most of his life which included being involved with the mighty EMAP that sold out to UBM yes the owners of Ifsec as was. I bet you didn’t know that Peter started out as a sales assistant selling Apple notebooks. Congratulations Peter.

In other gossip!

Ranger Fire and Security’s latest acquisition is of Dorset based Partnership Fire and Security – this is Ranger’s second acquisition in the South West as the company continues on its mission to become the UK’s one-stop shop for all fire and security services. This marks Ranger’s 14th acquisition since launch in early 2024. Beeswift Ltd who provide workwear and protective equipment (PPE) acquired Plan B International Ltd, a UK specialist in circular and sustainable workwear. This follows several years of collaboration on the Envirowear range. Also note that in the United States, the giant security guarding firm Allied Universal has sold their majority stake in the integrated access control manufacturer AMAG Technology to Shore Rock Partners. They are being backed by BellTower Partners.

If you are interested in being Ranger’s 15th, visit https://rangerfs.com/acquisition-partnerships/.