It’s 2026! A happy new year to everyone. I hope you all had a great Christmas break, booked your summer holidays and are now champing at the bit to get started, is this going to be your year? I hope so, I wish you all a very successful year ahead, prosperous and healthy. We are also going to be very busy, what with the usual 12 publications, and our Security TWENTY events, now ST26, coming to Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Heathrow. We are also doing our popular ‘meet the buyer’ at Twickenham Stadium, (that one’s an invitation only event so email me if you want an invite!) and of course the Women in Security Awards 2026 will be back on September 16. Nominations are now open.

New roles

Some of us have already decided to start a new role in 2026. For example Thomas Adams joins AJAX as one of their Business Development Managers. Now, I went to their special event launch last month so read all about that on page 47. Tom has been in the industry for a while as he was at Pelco for nearly nine years from 2006 to 2015, and after that he moved to Hanwha and OCS. Lee Dorman has started a new role as Commercial Director for MA Security Systems. Lee started in the industry in 1996, can you believe, serving an apprenticeship for First City Care. Not many of you will know this but Lee is a part time swimming instructor! Andy Moir starts as National Installation Director at Trinity Fire and Security. Andy joins from Johnson Controls who purchased TYCO who had purchased ADT where Andy was back in 2004. Before that he was with Chubb, so he was following me perhaps? Talking of Trinity, I see they have also recruited Lee Jones as a fire and security engineer. I hear they are hard to find these days? And talking of Johnson Controls, Sunil Limbachia is back! As a regional sales manager for the Midlands. Kerry Grimes has become the senior recruitment advisor at Evolution (Electronic Security Systems). My mate Melanie Day has started as Senior Director for Synergy Pro Network. What do they do I hear you ask? I’m glad you asked, Synergy Pro Network drives growth for manufacturers, distributors, and installers. They help manufacturers accelerate product adoption, access installer networks, and grow channel revenue, while supporting installers in increasing profitability, winning more projects, and building sustainable businesses. Sounds great, eh! Neil Barham has started as Senior Director of Services at Kingdom Security Services. At the detector manufacturer GJD who these days are part of AVA Group; after serving as General Manager for two and a half years, Dr Rod Wilson has entered retirement and has been succeeded by Mick Dunne. Mick has over 35 years of experience in the security industry, working in various senior leadership roles and with experience in sales, technical advice to engineers, procurement of suppliers, as well as compliance and accreditation.

Recruited

Zitko Group appointed James Strickland as Non-Executive Director, as of November 1. James brings a track record in recruitment mergers and acquisitions, and board-level advisory. IDIS made two appointments for its UK sales operations: Carl Scarrott has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager for the south region, and Amy Brown has taken the role of Regional Sales Manager for the north. This follow the recent announcement of Brian Lee as the new Managing Director of IDIS Europe. Amy Brown will be a familiar face to customers in the north, having held roles in sales and account management, including with the security firms Stanley Security and Securitas. Carl Scarrott also brings experience from various roles in project management, technical support, and business development with UK security distribution companies, including Norbain and, most recently, Oprema. Assa Abloy Opening Solutions EMEIA has appointed Daniel Swannack, pictured, as Chief Commercial Officer for the newly formed Door Business Segment based in Woking. Daniel joined Assa Abloy as Chief Commercial Officer for the Door Business Segment across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA). That ‘segment’ brings together the multi-national’s door operations across EMEIA, aligning across multiple markets and brands. Kelly Parish joins the facilities management contract firm ABM in their senior leadership team, led by Senior Vice President & President for UK and Ireland Richard Sykes, succeeding Jim Niblock, Managing Director for Transport & Aviation who will retire after a career spanning over 30 years; seven of which leading ABM’s aviation work at 17 airports, and for 40 airlines. Gary Fletcher-Moore starts with intercom firm Commend UK as specification development manager, he always was a techie kind of guy. Not only that I see Andre Douglas has also joined them as Customer Relationship Manager and Hannah Green has joined as a customer engagement executive, they have some nice titles there! Also seems that Andy Burton has been promoted at Comelit to sales manager, well done Andy!

Acquisition

Ranger Fire and Security are still acquiring; they bought Prestige Detection Systems (PDSL). Managing Director Dave Enright, who brings over 35 years of experience in the fire and security industry, will remain in post along with the rest of the leadership team. The acquisition of PDSL will bring strategic benefits, says Ranger, including: geographic expansion into Ireland’s west coast, adding coverage in Munster and Galway. In terms of service offerings, adding active fire and electronic security that complement Ranger’s services and enable greater cross-selling.