Influences that will guide decision making

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Project Manager / London
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Service Manager – Security Systems / West of London
Security Service Engineer / UK & Ireland
Health, Safety and Environmental Advisor / UK & Ireland
Project Coordinator – Security Systems Integrator / London
Security Supervisor / London
Global Head of Security / Munich
Head of IT Security Incident and Threat Management / Based Birmingham
Security Service Engineer / Leicester
Post a Job Ad
Axis Blog

Influences that will guide decision making

by Mark Rowe

From the network video product manufacturer Axis Communications come views on some of the influences that will guide decision making in the year ahead in its latest tech trends study. Now in its tenth year, researchers highlight IT’s increasing involvement in decisions related to security and safety technology.

 

1. Growing focus on ‘ecosystem-first’

Decisions define direction, and ecosystems drive decisions. Increasingly, as IT’s influence grows, there is a perspective shift to an “ecosystem-first” approach, where the first decision is defined by the solution ecosystem to which the customer wants to commit.

With solutions including a greater variety of devices, sensors, and analytics than ever before, it’s vital to keep things seamless. That need stretches from integration to configuration, from management to scalability. Committing to a single ecosystem makes these things possible in ways that mixed platforms cannot. Selecting a platform that offers adequate breadth and depth in hardware and software, from both the principal vendor and a secondary tier of partners, is now the primary decision.

 

2. The ongoing evolution of hybrid architectures

Hybrid remains a mix of edge computing within cameras, cloud resources, and on-premise servers, but with the growth of new use cases and capabilities, the balance of resources is changing. Edge and cloud are becoming much more significant.

More powerful edge AI-enabled surveillance cameras are coming into their own: their image quality is improved, accuracy of analytics has grown, and they can run many previously server-based tasks. Cloud-based resources, too, have grown in their ability to turn camera data into business intelligence and insights. On-prem is still dominant, but this trend meets both the IT department’s drive for efficiency, the security team’s desire for solution quality and effectiveness, and the data integrity and security needs of both.

 

3. The increased importance of edge computing

Enhanced capabilities mark the beginning of a new era of edge, but under a hybrid structure, where on-prem servers still support some tasks, the full potential of edge AI hasn’t always been fully realised. Now, the arguments against moving more to the edge have greatly diminished in part due to the availability of enhanced AI.

The discussion around where AI is best deployed has brought focus to the growing capabilities of cameras and the increasing variety of edge AI-enabled sensors. Edge processing data has become the basis for advanced features like smart video searching, and system power has allowed strong cybersecurity to become the default, including dealing with functions like secure boot and signed OS.

 

4. Mobile surveillance on the rise

Mobile surveillance has already seen significant growth, and is set to grow further over the next year. Improved connectivity, remote access and edge AI have helped unlock the use of more advanced, higher-quality surveillance cameras in mobile solutions. This makes cameras an attractive option in a greater variety of situations, from public safety to construction sites to festivals and sporting events.

Power management within surveillance cameras has also advanced, resulting in lower power utilisation without a compromise in quality, perfect for battery or renewable-powered solutions. Mobile surveillance solutions also prove more straightforward to approve than permanent installations. Ultimately, these factors mean that security and safety now reach further, to locations where it would be difficult to place physical security personnel.

 

5. Focused technology autonomy

Companies across many sectors have been looking to gain more control over key technologies essential to their products. The problem is, extending an organisation’s focus from its traditional business to a fundamentally different and potentially highly complex area like designing semiconductors is easier said than done.

It is becoming clear that technological autonomy makes a fundamental difference to the offering, and everything else should be led by global partnership. Designing its own system-on-chip (SoC), ARTPEC, which Axis started doing more than 25 years ago, has given it the ultimate control over product functionality.

With a fast-moving technological landscape, Axis research supports the development of innovations that meet the evolving needs of customers, and opportunities to improve safety, security, operational efficiency and business intelligence. Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation, however; it occurs through collaboration, listening to customers and by maintaining close relationships with partners as we collectively navigate challenges and drive progress into 2026 and beyond.

 

Trends insights provided by: Johan Paulsson, CTO, Axis Communications; Mats Thulin, Director Core Technologies, Axis; Thomas Ekdahl, Engineering Manager, Axis.

Related News

  • Axis Blog

    Air quality sensors

    by Mark Rowe

    Axis Communications, the network video product manufacturer, has announced the company’s first environmental sensors. The sensors monitor multiple indoor air quality parameters,…

  • Axis Blog

    Object Detection Orchestra

    by Mark Rowe

    Axis Communications, the network video product manufacturer, unveiled an experiment called The Object Detection Orchestra. It’s a musical performance played entirely on…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close