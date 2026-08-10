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Guarding

Unitrust Hero Awards

by Mark Rowe

The London-based guarding company Unitrust brought together its people from across the business to celebrate excellence at its inaugural Hero Awards, at the Tower of London on Wednesday, July 15.

Created to recognise the individuals and teams who consistently go above and beyond, the awards were for those whose professionalism, dedication and commitment help deliver exceptional service to clients every day. The event had ten categories, from customer service and innovation to leadership, teamwork and social value, with finalists nominated by colleagues and clients from across the business.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director Scott Gough said “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and these awards are about taking the time to recognise the individuals and teams who make Unitrust such a special business. Every finalist has demonstrated the professionalism, commitment and values that our clients see every day, and we couldn’t be prouder of what they achieve.”

Among those recognised on the night were Wayne Ramshaw (Social Value Award), Ayesha Amir (Unsung Hero Award), Michael Owusu Sekyere (Rising Star Award), Sook Yeong (Customer Excellence Award), Mark Duppa-Miller (Innovator Award), the St Katharine Docks team (Team Award), Craig Dingwall (Manager of the Year), Reda Bensenouci and Florin Gherman (joint winners of Security Officer of the Year), Kevin O’Gorman (Chairman’s Award) and Will English, who received the inaugural Founder’s Award.

Chairman Paul Griffin said As a family business, we have always believed that our people are our greatest strength. The Hero Awards are a celebration of those individuals and teams who represent the very best of Unitrust through their professionalism, integrity and commitment to our clients. They set the standard for others to follow, and it is a privilege to recognise their achievements.”

The winners:

Social Value Award – Wayne Ramshaw;
Unsung Hero Award – Ayesha Amir;
Rising Star Award – Michael Owusu Sekyere;
Customer Excellence Award – Sook Yeong;
Innovator Award – Mark Duppa-Miller;
Team Award – St Katharine Docks (pictured, courtesy of Unitrust);
Manager of the Year – Craig Dingwall;
Security Officer of the Year – Reda Bensenouci and Florin Gherman;
Chairman’s Award – Kevin O’Gorman; and
Founder’s Award – Will English.
About the firm
Unitrust is a member of the City Security Council of mainly London-based guarding firms. Visit https://www.unitrust.co.uk/.

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