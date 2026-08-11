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Case Studies

Right to buy fraud prevented

by Mark Rowe

The National Anti-Fraud Network (NAFN), a UK public sector fraud prevention service, and the trade body National Hunter report they have prevented more than £6m in fraudulent Right to Buy/Acquire (RTB/RTA) applications since 2017. They point to recent changes to the Government’s Right to Buy scheme placing renewed focus on protecting public housing stock. Hence their partnership to give councils the financial intelligence to safeguard public assets.

The National RTB Anti-Fraud Service, between the National Anti-Fraud Network and National Hunter, was a response to a growing number of tenants applying to purchase council homes. Local government investigators were increasingly encountering suspicious applications but had no lawful means of accessing financial intelligence. This gap left local authorities and housing associations exposed, limiting their ability to protect housing stock and identify fraud accurately. Earlier this year, the partnership was recognised with the Public Sector Counter Fraud Award 2026 for Public-Private Partnership Excellence.

Paul Allen, Senior Investigation Officer, at the north London Borough of Haringey, already had a local agreement with National Hunter under an MOU (memorandum of understanding). After a meeting with banks, Paul approached NAFN and all parties agreed to develop a secure, legally compliant referral gateway that enables councils and housing associations to refer suspicious RTB/RTA applications to NAFN.

Following NAFN’s review, relevant intelligence is securely shared with National Hunter to support further investigation. National Hunter then carries out a retrospective search to identify potential concerns and, where appropriate, shares intelligence with mortgage providers. NAFN receives the outcome information to support their own enquiries, creating a direct route to specialist mortgage teams while strengthening due diligence.  It’s prevented nearly ​​£8m in fraudulent RTB/RTA applications to date. Some 48 councils have used the service, with around 100 enquiries processed each year. This partnership evolve as new fraud risks emerge, expanding in 2020 to assist prevention of Covid 19 Business Grant Fraud and in 2025 to support investigations into shared ownership fraud and subletting abuse.

Mark Astley, Director of NAFN Data and Intelligence Services, said: “Collaboration sits at the heart of everything we do. By working together to responsibly share data and intelligence, the National Anti-Fraud Network and National Hunter play a vital role in protecting both the public purse and the public interest. Through a secure, compliant framework that brings together finance and the wider public sector, this partnership has enabled organisations to prevent fraud, save millions of pounds and ensure that much-needed social housing remains available for those who genuinely need it.

“The recent announcement on changes to the Right to Buy scheme serves to underline just how critical this work is. It reinforces the importance of this partnership in supporting effective Right-to-Buy counter-fraud activity and demonstrates the tangible value it delivers to communities across the country.”

Paul Allen added: “It is and will always be a game changer. It has not only helped combat money laundering in the Right to Buy sphere but has opened up links to combat other types of fraud.”

Dave Rossi, Managing Director of National Hunter, added: “​R​esponsibly sharing intelligence across sectors creates better outcomes for everyone. By connecting local authorities with the financial services industry, we’re helping to stop criminals using legitimate lenders to facilitate fraud against the public purse, while giving our members valuable intelligence that strengthens their own investigations. ​​​ This partnership is proof that breaking down barriers to collaboration doesn’t just prevent losses; it helps build a stronger, more resilient approach to tackling fraud wherever it occurs.”​​​

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