Self-assessment tool for Martyn’s Law

Carlisle Support Services has launched an interactive self-assessment tool to support those looking to comply with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, better known as Martyn’s Law. A free Martyn’s Law Scorecard is designed to help businesses and venues assess whether they are in-scope and their level of preparedness.

The contractor says the self-assessment tool eliminates static checklist models by allowing operators to answer 30 scenario-based questions regarding their security posture. Upon completion, the tool generates a report evaluating across four core pillars: Understanding of Terrorist Threats, Protection Procedures, Protection Measures, and the Effectiveness of Measures. The report confirms whether organisations are in scope, delivers a percentage readiness score, highlights hidden operational gaps, and offers an optional free 30-minute consultation to help interpret results and map out clear next steps. To take the scorecard and receive a personalised report, visit https://assessment.carlislesupportservices.com.

As the firm points out, failing to establish these safety foundations may carry civil sanctions under the new legislation. The Security Industry Authority as regulator and inspector may issue enforcement notices and impose financial penalties for non-compliance, which can scale up to a fixed £10,000 penalty for Standard Tier properties, and reach up to £18 million or 5pcof global revenue for Enhanced Tier operators.



Paul Evans, Chief Executive Officer at Carlisle Support Services, said: “Security is a core responsibility, and Martyn’s Law marks a pivotal moment in the UK’s approach to public safety. Our newly launched Scorecard is a simple diagnostic tool that empowers organisations to act now. We are proud to support national resilience by making compliance straightforward, accessible, and free of charge so duty holders can safeguard operations and protect both their visitors and business continuity with total confidence.”

This follows the rollout of Carlisle’s webinars focused on translating the requirements of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 into practical, operational guidance. Nick Aldworth, Managing Director of Counter-Terrorism, Intelligence and Risk at Carlisle, has been leading the webinar series, helping organisations understand their new legal obligations and providing practical advice on how to implement effective protective security measures, strengthen preparedness, and build compliance with confidence.

Nick Aldworth, a former senior counter-terror policeman and campaigner for the law alongside Figen Murray, added: “The Scorecard is a direct response to the need for practical and actionable guidance for everyone. Having been involved in the foundation of this law, I know that preparation is the difference between success and failure. Our webinars and tailored scorecard are already helping venues across the country bridge the gap between policy and protection, ensuring they are ready before the law’s implementation.”

Background

Named in honour of Figen Murray’s son Martyn Hett, one of the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, the legislation aims to improve terrorism protection at publicly accessible spaces. The act introduces a mandatory statutory framework requiring venue operators to understand, evaluate and strengthen its defence mechanism against terrorist activity. Statutory duties based on capacity: ‘standard’ tier (200 to 800) and ‘enhanced’ tier premises and qualifying events (capacities of 800 or more).

To access the self-assessment and Carlisle’s series of webinars, click here.