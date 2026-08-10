Self-assessment tool for Martyn’s Law

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, August 10, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
M&E Technical Assurance Manager / London
Fire Alarm Engineer / IP24, Thetford, Norfolk
Fire And Security Service Engineer / LE1, Leicester, City of Leicester
Document Controller – Canary Wharf / London
Project Manager – Oxfordshire / oxfordshire
Fire Installation Project Manager / London
Project/Service Specialist – Pleasanton CA / Pleasanton, CA
Service Engineer. Bristol / Bristol
Security System Engineer (Service and Maintenance) / London, UK
Installation Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Self-assessment tool for Martyn’s Law

by Mark Rowe

Carlisle Support Services has launched an interactive self-assessment tool to support those looking to comply with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, better known as Martyn’s Law. A free Martyn’s Law Scorecard is designed to help businesses and venues assess whether they are in-scope and their level of preparedness.

The contractor says the self-assessment tool eliminates static checklist models by allowing operators to answer 30 scenario-based questions regarding their security posture. Upon completion, the tool generates a report evaluating across four core pillars: Understanding of Terrorist Threats, Protection Procedures, Protection Measures, and the Effectiveness of Measures. The report confirms whether organisations are in scope, delivers a percentage readiness score, highlights hidden operational gaps, and offers an optional free 30-minute consultation to help interpret results and map out clear next steps. To take the scorecard and receive a personalised report, visit https://assessment.carlislesupportservices.com.

As the firm points out, failing to establish these safety foundations may carry civil sanctions under the new legislation. The Security Industry Authority as regulator and inspector may issue enforcement notices and impose financial penalties for non-compliance, which can scale up to a fixed £10,000 penalty for Standard Tier properties, and reach up to £18 million or 5pcof global revenue for Enhanced Tier operators.


Paul Evans, Chief Executive Officer at Carlisle Support Services, said: “Security is a core responsibility, and Martyn’s Law marks a pivotal moment in the UK’s approach to public safety. Our newly launched Scorecard is a simple diagnostic tool that empowers organisations to act now. We are proud to support national resilience by making compliance straightforward, accessible, and free of charge so duty holders can safeguard operations and protect both their visitors and business continuity with total confidence.”

This follows the rollout of Carlisle’s webinars focused on translating the requirements of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 into practical, operational guidance. Nick Aldworth, Managing Director of Counter-Terrorism, Intelligence and Risk at Carlisle, has been leading the webinar series, helping organisations understand their new legal obligations and providing practical advice on how to implement effective protective security measures, strengthen preparedness, and build compliance with confidence.

Nick Aldworth, a former senior counter-terror policeman and campaigner for the law alongside Figen Murray, added: “The Scorecard is a direct response to the need for practical and actionable guidance for everyone. Having been involved in the foundation of this law, I know that preparation is the difference between success and failure. Our webinars and tailored scorecard are already helping venues across the country bridge the gap between policy and protection, ensuring they are ready before the law’s implementation.”

Background

Named in honour of Figen Murray’s son Martyn Hett, one of the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, the legislation aims to improve terrorism protection at publicly accessible spaces. The act introduces a mandatory statutory framework requiring venue operators to understand, evaluate and strengthen its defence mechanism against terrorist activity. Statutory duties based on capacity: ‘standard’ tier (200 to 800) and ‘enhanced’ tier premises and qualifying events (capacities of 800 or more).

To access the self-assessment and Carlisle’s series of webinars, click here.

Close