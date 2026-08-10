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CCTV

French factory

by Mark Rowe

Gozoki is a French family-owned company that makes prepared meals (Maison Briau, Maison Tino and other brands). At its facilities in Agen, the company now has a video surveillance system fitted by the electronic security integrator SDP, using Hanwha Vision hardware and software.

Sites in the food manufacturing sector have to carry out security, access control and traceability. “We needed a system capable of operating 24/7 in a demanding environment while delivering outstanding image quality. The Hanwha Vision solution meets these requirements perfectly,” says Nicolas Jeannesson, buildings and energy manager at Gozoki.

SDP carried out a site survey, designed the network architecture, installed the equipment and completed its configuration. “Our role is to provide a turnkey solution that is reliable and built to last. Hanwha Vision cameras enable us to deliver high levels of performance while simplifying maintenance,” says Pierre Albanese, managing director of SDP.

The cameras SDP and Gozoki chose to install were Hanwha Vision’s, and were selected for their image quality, even in challenging conditions, thanks to high-resolution sensors and WDR (wide dynamic range). Video analytics that enable intrusion detection, intelligent management of sensitive areas, and behavioural analysis, were also features that Gozoki required. That cameras offer reliability and durability is in industrial settings that are subject to fluctuations in temperature, humidity or lighting, such as at Gozoki. Cybersecurity – a critical factor in preventing the risk of cyber attackson connected systems – was also an element in the project.

The installed cameras cover all strategic areas, including vehicle entrances, loading bays, storage areas, internal traffic routes and external perimeters. “The integrated video analytics allow us to go far beyond simple monitoring. We now have a decision-support tool capable of anticipating risk situations,” adds Nicolas Jeannesson of Gozoki.

Near 200 cameras across multiple sites around Agen have been fitted. “This project perfectly illustrates our commitment to supporting our customers over the long term with reliable, scalable technologies,” adds Pierre Albanese.

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