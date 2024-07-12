Guy Mathias on board IFPO

The UK arm of the International Foundation for Protection Officers, IFPO UK, reports the appointment of Guy Mathias to its Advisory Board.

As IFPO UK say, Guy Mathias is a subject matter expert on extremism and a former recipient of the “UK Security Manager of the Year Award for Services to Industry.” His career includes directing counter-extremist operations in the Research & Pharmaceutical sector amid public order threats, violence, and intimidation. Notably, as Chair of The UK Pharmaceutical Industry Security Forum, Guy led on security, staff protection, and pre-employment screening, fostering relationships with businesses, academic, police, and government sectors.

Over his career, Guy has lectured on extremism’s threat to industrial, academic, and government sectors, including international security, police, and UK Government bodies. He worked as a corporate security advisor to the pharma firm GSK, where he audited global factories and authored the treatise “Extremism: Past, Present, Future.”

A Fellow of the Security Institute, Guy served as Validation Board Chair and Strategy Director for six years. His leadership roles include Chair of the Food & Drink Security Association (FDSA) in 2017, Chair of Eastern Region Cross Sector Safety & Security Cascade (CSSC) in 2018, and chair of the umbrella body the Security Commonwealth from 2019 to 2021. He continues as Immediate Past Chair on the Commonwealth board.

Guy was named among the top ten thought leaders at the 2019 edition of IFSEC’s Global Influencers. He joined the Security Industry Authority (SIA) Strategic Forum in 2020, and in 2024, has been appointed to the Risk & Security Management Forum (RSMF) Council.

Guy has conducted numerous risk and security reviews for organisations in the research, academic, and pharmaceutical sectors. His previous role was Risk, Insurance and Operations Director at the drinks manufacturer Suntory, as featured in the January 2018 edition of Professional Security Magazine (pictured).