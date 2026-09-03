Reflecting the long, dry summer, we have a sunny picture on the front cover of the September 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine. It’s Oxford Street in London’s West End on weekday lunchtime, to illustrate our look at business crime reduction partnerships (BCRPs). We visit Safer Business Network nearby, which provides BCRP services for numerous London high streets; and revisit the Exeter City Council CCTV control room, after a first visit at Christmas 2024. This time we follow one of the two recent ‘days of action’ by EBAC, the city’s BCRP with police going after known prolific and persistent shop thieves. The message: given inconsistency from the authorities (the Home Office did not repeat its summer 2025 ‘safer high streets‘ campaign in 2026) partnership working works.

Martyn’s Law

As the clock ticks towards Martyn’s Law coming into force, maybe in spring 2027, we report on what three venue security figures had to say about compliance so far, on a panel at the Blue Light Show in London; and visit the University of Liverpool to hear a campus security point of view. We round off a three-month series on violence, that’s affecting security and non-security workers alike, whether in retail, hospitals or on the street. Also pages on cyber start-ups, museum and heritage site security, fly-tipping in London, resilience at Glasgow Airport after the terror attack of 2007, and contributors Mike Gillespie of consultancy Advent-IM on AI and FM (facilities management), and Ian Kirke on so-called two-tier policing.

Plus such regulars as Magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip about and for installers, manufacturers and distributors of security products; four pages of ‘spending the budget’; and besides new products and services, a write-up of Dahua speaking about AI at the Security TWENTY event at Manchester.

You can freely read past editions as a ‘page flip’ digital publication at the ‘magazine‘ part of the Professional Security website. If you would like to see a print copy with a view to subscribing – starting from £40 a year – email your name and postal address to info@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

About October

October’s edition will feature public transport, universities’ new academic year, loss prevention and staff safety in convenience stores, and a preview of the final Security TWENTY event of 2026, ST26 London at Heathrow in November.