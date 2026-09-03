Gate Safe, the charity campaigning for automated gate safety training, announces that its Gate Safe training course will now be approved by the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management (IIRSM), effective from August 1, 2026.

IIRSM, the membership body for risk and safety professionals and a charity, has been a supporter of Gate Safe for over ten years. The Gate Safe training course, which is delivered online and face-to-face, has been running since 2012, resulting in over 4,200 trained installers on the Gate Safe register (trained installers can be found via the Gate Safe website https://www.gate-safe.org/find-installers/). Due to the online offering, delegates are not restricted to the UK.

Gate Safe Chairman and founder Richard Jackson, pictured, says: “Gate Safe has always sought out independent endorsement of the training on offer, to underpin the credibility and professionalism of the course and its adherence to key national training requirements. Aligning the training more closely to IIRSM is an obvious choice since Gate Safe has always advocated a risk assessment approach to gate safety which is consistent with IIRSM’s ethos for promoting risk and safety management. Both charities share a desire to deliver guidance in plain English, without over complicating the messaging with excessive technical jargon. We are looking forward to this new chapter of working with IIRSM to raise awareness of the importance of automated gate safety training.”

And Sue Bull, IIRSM Professional Development Specialist, said: “IIRSM was thrilled to approve the Gate Safe course. The course demonstrated an excellent level of technical and practical training from industry experts. The course aligned strongly to IIRSM’s Risk Management and Leadership Competency Framework by focusing on risk assessments to identify and mitigate hazards and prioritising safety throughout.”

To book the IIRSM approved Gate Safe training course visit www.gate-safe.org/training.

To learn more about IIRSM visit www.iirsm.org.