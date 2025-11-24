Day of Remembrance welcomed

Victims and survivors of terrorism will be remembered each year on August 21 in a new national day, the Government has announced. Planning is under way for an inaugural event in 2026. The Home Office said that a ceremony will be held at a different place each year in recognition of the widespread impact of terrorism across Britain. The date selected aligns with the UN International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

Home Office Security Minister Dan Jarvis said: “The victims and survivors of terrorism must be honoured and remembered. They have our unwavering support and recognition. We will stand together as a nation – honouring all those impacted by terrorism and the horrific experiences they have endured. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this consultation. Victims and survivors will always guide how we observe this important day, and I look forward to marking it together.”

Figen and Stuart Murray are parents of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester arena attack, whose name is given to Martyn’s Law, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act that became law in April, that when brought into force in 2027 will require premises and events to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism. They welcomed the announcement. They said: “It is an important step that formally recognises the profound and enduring loss experienced by victims. This day will honour the lives lost and ensure their memory will never fade but it also acknowledges the immense courage of survivors. Their resilience remains a source of national unity.”

Hub

After complaints from victims of terrorism and the bereaved about a lack of support services, the Home Office added that a support hub, supporting needs in the immediate and long-term aftermath of a terrorist attack, will be operational by the summer of 2026. The Home Office went out to consultation on the national day in March, which closed in June.

Photo by Mark Rowe: outside Manchester Victoria station.