December 2025 edition

Now landing on desks and freely available to read as a ‘flip page’ digital edition is December 2025’s Professional Security Magazine.

We close the year with a review; taking in use of bollards in civic spaces, and what the Labour Government has done so far, and private security’s progress in the physical and cyber worlds, such as the S12 group of guarding sector heads who have through chair Paul Evans of Carlisle Support Services forged a connection with the Home Office security minister Dan Jarvis. The review is also the occasion for reflecting on the Crumpsall, Manchester synagogue terror attack of October 2. While it did lead to loss of life, lives were saved thanks to the security measures, as acknowledged by the authorities from the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood down. We begin a series of articles looking at security management in terms of sectors, such as healthcare, logistics and universities; first, we cover hotels, where customer service is all, and where security has to be discreet, yet effective.

Out and about

We pride ourselves on getting around the British Isles, to report on what the security industry is saying and doing. Hence we report on Consec, the annual conference of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC) which for a change ran in the Cambridgeshire countryside rather than London; and the ‘thought leadership’ event in the afternoon before the evening eighth annual TECAs (Tackling Economic Crime Awards) in London. Also featured is remote monitoring by the East of England Co-operative; business crime reduction partnerships; venue and event guarding; and canine patrols services for a water company.

Regulars

December’s magazine has all the regulars too, such as MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip for and about installers, distributors and manufacturers of security products and services; and four pages of ‘spending the budget’. To subscribe to the print magazine, which starts at £40 for one year’s 12 issues, visit https://professionalsecurity.co.uk/product/subscribe-to-printed-magazine/.