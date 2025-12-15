CATEGORIES
December 2025

TOP STORIES
Case Studies

On-street round-up

by Mark Rowe

Northampton town centre will see two new Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) officers on the streets. It’s a 12-month scheme launched by West Northamptonshire Council and Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone.

 

Funded through the Government’s ASB Action Plan via the local PCC, covering the Northampton Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) area. The new ASB officers will be on duty six days a week, including weekends, say the authorities.

The officers are there to discourage low-level crime and anti-social behaviour; and will work independently and alongside the police’s Central Neighbourhood Policing Team. The ABS officers are authorised to enforce the PSPO, including the issue of Fixed Penalty Notices (fines).

Early feedback from residents and businesses has been positive and encouraging. Many have reported feeling safer and more confident in the town centre, with increased willingness to share intelligence and report incidents directly to the officers.

Danielle Stone said: “I want our town centres to be safe places that are welcoming to everyone. Anti-social behaviour has an enormous impact on people’s lives and livelihoods and funding these officers is one way that we can show we have listened to concerns about the issues that concern people in Northampton town centre and are tackling them head on. I am so pleased to be working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council to make a difference to our county town.”

 

HRI enforcement

Meanwhile, Hull City Council’s enforcement contractor, LA Support Limited, will be issuing £150 fines to those found to be littering around the perimeter of Hull Royal Infirmary – including those dropping cigarette butts, the council says.  The council urges those visiting or working at the hospital to dispose of litter responsibly, to use bins provided by the NHS and council, and if no bins are available to take litter home.

Councillor Charles Quinn, the council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “Littering outside the hospital is not only unsightly but deeply disrespectful to those receiving care and the dedicated staff working tirelessly to provide it. By introducing fines, we’re making it clear that this behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Our goal is to create a clean and safe environment around Hull Royal Infirmary – one that staff and visitors can feel proud of and welcome in.”

 

Southampton PSPO

Southampton City Council is proposing PSPOs against street drinking, aggressive begging, and drug and psychoactive substance use; to cover Shirley, Portswood, Bitterne, the city centre (castle, pictured), and Woolston. A public consultation, as required by law beforehand, saw 356 responses – 95 per cent from city residents. The consultation saw support for what’s proposed, with 93pc backing controls on street drinking, and 97pc supporting action on aggressive begging and drug use. Toqeer Kataria, Cabinet Member for Communities and Safer City at the council, said: “As a council, we are committed to creating a Safer Southampton. This is one of the key priorities within our Corporate Plan. Our residents told us in our Safe City Survey that anti-social behaviour is a concern, and I hope that my Cabinet colleagues will approve these new PSPOs. We are taking a balanced approach, combining enforcement with support for vulnerable individuals.”

 

London pedicabs

And in central London, Westminster Council’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) allows those authorised to force pedicabs to leave an area and will treat a group of four or more pedicabs, either stationary or moving, as an obstruction to the public highway. Drivers face a fine of £100 if they do not comply.

Powers to tackle anti-social driving have also been extended to the West End with £100 fines for engine revving, large congregations of vehicles (including motorbikes) and blasting loud music. Existing regulations are already in force in St James, Knightsbridge and Belgravia to tackle motorbikes congregating and causing noise nuisance.

Councillor Aicha Less, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children & Public Protection, said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe and respected where they live. These PSPOs are about giving us the tools to tackle unacceptable behaviour swiftly and effectively. We have been campaigning to tighten regulation for pedicab drivers and curb car noise nuisance for many years. We’ll continue to work with TfL, the Met Police and our partners to share best practice for enforcement and education.”

 

Background on PSPOs

Public Spaces Protection Orders are legal tools used by local authorities in England and Wales to address anti-social behaviour in public areas. Introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, they allow councils to impose restrictions on specific activities within designated areas.

